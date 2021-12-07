Alexa can now speak Arabic - launches officially in Saudi Arabia and UAE with Echo devices

Amazon has officially introduced Alexa to the Middle East starting with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The virtual assistant can now speak in Arabic and understands local dialects from the region.

Work started almost two years back to develop the personality and Arabic language with Alexa. Local customers volunteered to help Alexa learn the language through an app by going through scripted event. Following that, Amazon employees started testing it internally that has now lead to the launch of it in the Middle East.

Amazon hasn't just made a literal translation of Alexa commands from English to Arabic. Instead, it has gone through the nuance of different dialects from the region along with adding cultural references. Alexa can tell you when the next prayer time is or when the next Eid falls.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Echo devices launch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Along with Alexa, Amazon has also announced a bunch of Echo devices that will be released in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These devices are as follows:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): AED 189.99 with an introductory offer of AED 109.99

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): AED 229.99 with an introductory offer of AED 149.99 A

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) with clock: AED 279.99 with an introductory offer 2of AED 239.99

Amazon Echo (4th gen): AED 449.99 with an introductory offer of AED 299.99

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen AED 349.99 with an introductory offer of AED 219.99

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen): AED 549.99 with an introductory offer of AED 399.99

Amazon Echo Show 10 (2nd gen): AED 1099.99 with an introductory offer of AED 999.99

The Amazon Echo Dot and Echo devices come without any screens while the Amazon Echo Show devices bring Alexa to a display that is 5, 8 or 10-inches along with a camera.

Regional apps and skills

Amazon has partnered up with a bunch of companies form the region to launch their apps or skills on Amazon Echo. With music, Amazon has worked with Anghami to bring its catalogue to Echo devices.

Elie Habib, co-founder of Anghami mentioned that while there is tons of expected content such as Arabic songs and podcasts that are available on Echo, he also mentioned the availability of Quran on it.

Other than Anghami, you will find skills for Expo 2020, Careem, Fatafeat and Reel Cinemas.