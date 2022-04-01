Adidas launches a trio of true wireless earbuds ideal for workouts and all-day comfort

Adidas is expanding its line of wireless headphones with three true wireless earbuds aimed at fitness fans looking for something stylish with a sporty finish that doesn’t compromise on sound quality. The line-up is led by Z.N.E. 01 ANC followed by the Z.N.E. 01, and the FWD-02 Sport.

The earbuds are built to handle vigorous movements during workouts and pack audio tech from Zound, the company behind Marshall and Urbanear headphones.

The leading pair, Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC look like rugged Apple AirPods Pro. They have an in-ear fit and come with active noise cancellation and an awareness mode that enables audio transparency, which could be handy for outdoor cycling or running.

With an IPX5 rating for water resistance, they’ll be able to handle sweaty workout sessions. Battery life is modest at best with 4.5 hours from the buds and 15.5 hours from the charging case. And at AED 849, they’ll be cheaper than Apple AirPods Pro.

The second pair, Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ditches ANC tech and comes slightly cheaper at AED 749. They look more like standard open-fit true wireless buds and come with silicon sleeves to help them fit more securely in ears. They also have a much better battery life at 5 hours from the buds and 20 hours when charge with the case.

Finally, there’s the Adidas FWD-02 Sport made with outdoor sports in mind and cheapest of the three at AED 449. These have a stemless design and pack force sensors on their housings for easier control with gloves. They’re also IPX5 rated to help protect against sweat and rain.

While they don’t have ANC tech, they do have an awareness mode that you can toggle on during outdoor runs to let ambient noises in and stay aware of surroundings. The buds will run 6 hours of playback and you can get an additional 19 hours from the case.

All three models are available to buy from select stores in the UAE and from DXB.net.