Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE and Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops in the UAE

Acer today announced the arrival of its all-new Predator Triton 500 SE and the Predator Helios 300 Notebooks in the UAE. Both Notebooks offer advanced specifications for gamers and professionals in two impressive machines powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Windows 11.

Designed for gamers who want a powerful gaming device that can also be discrete use for the workplace, the Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) is a “Special Edition” notebook measuring 19.9 mm (0.78 in) thin with up to 12 hours of battery life. It’s equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory as well as up to up to 2 TB of high speed PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Whether playing games or watching films, players will appreciate the Predator Triton 500 SE’s 16-inch 16:10 display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and 165 Hz WQXGA Mini LED panel with 1250 peak nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Connectivity comes in the form of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports which support DisplayPort and a SD 7.0 card reader.

The new Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) comes with the latest 11t Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, up to 24 GB of DDR4 RAM, as well 1 TB of high speed PCIe NVMe SSD storage combined with 1 TB HDD.

It’s also equipped with a 15.6-inch 300 Hz FHD IPS panel, with a 3 ms overdrive response for the best gaming experience with minimal ghosting. Connectivity is similar to the Predator Triton 500 SE, including a full-size HDMI 2.1 port for connecting to an external monitor.

Price & Availability

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) will be available in the UAE starting at AED 12,999.

The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54) will be available in the UAE starting at AED 7,999.