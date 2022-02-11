Acer launches Aspire Vero for eco-conscious consumers in the GCC

Acer today announced that its newest eco-friendly laptop – the Aspire Vero – is now available to customers in the GCC. The laptop was formally revealed in May last year, whilst launching their “Earthion” platform which is dedicated towards tackling global environmental challenges as well as expanding Acer’s sustainability efforts. Taking its commitment to the earth further, Acer Middle East has also partnered with Matiti Green to plant 10 trees on behalf of the customer for every Aspire Vero sold.

Commenting on the launch of the Aspire Vero in the GCC, Michele Montecchio the Country Manager of Acer Middle East, “The Aspire Vero has received an overwhelming acceptance amongst both the tech sphere as well the eco-conscious community worldwide. The product not only reaffirms Acer’s commitment to practicing more sustainable operations moving forward, but also is a message to the industry that making eco-conscious choices is now an absolute necessity.”

The Aspire Vero’s (AV15-51) chassis is composed of 30% PCR plastic while cutting CO2 emissions by 21% for the production of that part. The keycaps also contain 50% PCR plastic, and the 100% recyclable packaging can be repurposed as a DIY laptop stand. The notebook features yellow and volcano grey accents on its bumpers, and the text on the R and E keys have been inverted, calling out the 3 Re’s: reduce, reuse and recycle.

Underneath you’ll get the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, equipped with a choice of 8 or 16 GB of DDR4 Memory as well as 512 GB or 1 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, the laptop is equipped with Wi-Fi 6, a Type-C USB port and two Type-A USB ports.

Prices and Availability

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) version with Intel’s i7 core processor, 1 TB SSD and 16 GB RAM will be available in the UAE at Sharaf DG starting at AED 3,999

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) version with Intel’s i5 core processor, 512 GB SSD and 8GB RAM will be available across the UAE starting at AED 3,199

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) will be available in Oman starting at OMR 339.9

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) will be available in Qatar starting at QAR 3,199

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) version with Intel’s i7 core processor, 1 TB SSD and 16 GB RAM will be available in Kuwait starting at KD 344.9

The Aspire Vero (AV15-51) version with Intel’s i5 core processor, 512 GB SSD and 8GB RAM will be available in Kuwait starting at KD 274.9