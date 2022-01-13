7 new movies and TV shows to watch in the UAE on Netflix, Prime Video and OSN

We're already into the second week of 2022 and there are some good shows and movies to watch this week- starting with the return of Scream on the big screen. There's also Heavenly Bites: Mexico on Netflix and The tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV Plus.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Check out the best Netflix shows to watch today

Or read up on our top picks for the best Netflix movies, instead

These are the best Amazon Prime shows to check out, too

Scream

25 years after the original debuted in 1996, Ghostface is back to wreak havoc amongst a new group of teenagers. When someone starts going on a killing spree, these teens enlist the help of veteran survivors of the previous Woodsboro massacres before it’s too late.

Scream is now showing in cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the Pack are back. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all turned into humans. Stiped of his powers, Drac must find a way to switch themselves back before the results become permanent.

Now available to stream on Prime Video

Brazen

Mystery writer and crime expert Grace is forced to move back into her family home in Washington. D.C. after her sister is killed. When everyone finds out about Grace’s double life as a webcam performer, she sets out to get involved in her sister’s case despite the warnings of detective Ed.

Now available to stream on Netflix

The Royal Treatment

Isabella runs her salon and is pretty much great at her job and the same goes for Prince Tomas, who runs his own country. When Isabella gets the opportunity to do the hair for the upcoming royal wedding, the two cross paths and both learn that following their destiny means following their hearts.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Heavenly Bites: Mexico

Enjoy yourself in the flavours that are worth every stomach ache. In this show about the food that Mexicans hate loving, we look at the varieties of Mexican cuisine and the things we are willing to go to just to enjoy it.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Somebody Somewhere

Enjoy yourself in the flavours that are worth every stomach ache. In this show about the food that Mexicans hate loving, we look at the varieties of Mexican cuisine and the things we are willing to go to just to enjoy it.

Now available to stream on Netflix

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Starring Francis McDormand and Denzel Washington, this historical thriller based on William Shakespeare’s play is written and directed by Joel Coen. In the film, an ambitious Scottish lord has been convinced by a group of witches that he will be the next King of Scotland. Knowing this, his wife will now do anything to support his mission including his plans of seizing power.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus