What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

This weekend will see the return of the Caped Crusader in The Batman. Played by Robert Pattinson and joined by Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Pail Dano, it centres on Batman's early crime fighting days as he deals with new villains, including the Penguin the Riddler.

Streaming fans should see Toni Collette in the new thriller Pieces of Me and Queer Eye Germany, a spinoff of the popular series all coming to Netflix. If you prefer action, fasten your seatbelts because Fast & Furious 9 is coming exclusively to OSN this weekend and the animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical streams on Amazon Prime Video.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

The Batman

Set during Batman’s second year of fighting crime, Robert Pattinson dons the cape and the cowl in this new vision director Matt Reeves. In the film, Batman encounters the Riddler, a serial killer who targets the rich and may connect to Bruce’s own family.

The Batman releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia Cinemas on March 3rd

The Weekend Away

It seemed like the perfect vacation until everything went upside down. In this thriller, a woman is accused of killing her best friend in Croatia. As she fights for her innocence, she soon finds out a dark secret that can make things even more complicated.

The Weekend Away streams on Netflix on March 3rd

Pieces of Her

This mystery stars Toni Collette as Andy, a mother who goes on a dangerous journey across America with her mother, Laura. When an unexpected set of violent events forces them to leave their home, they soon find out the hidden dark secrets that their family holds.

Pieces of Her streams on Netflix on March 4th

The Andy Warhol Diaries

This six-part series chronicles the life of Andy Warhol, starting from his childhood and moving on to become one of the most prolific personalities on film and TV. It looks at the artist’s personal life, a side never before seen and showcased through his own posthumously-published diaries.

The Andy Warhol Diaries streams on Netflix on March 9th

Queer Eye Germany

The first international version of the hit series goes all the way to Germany. New hosts Leni Bolt, David Jakobs, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, Aljosha Muttardi and Ayan Yuruk will guide mentees through a new chapter in their lives. Expect fun, fashion and tears as these people learn the right way to be fabulous.

Queer Eye Germany streams on Netflix on March 9th

Fast & Furious 9

Dominic Toretto faces a new foe in the form of his long lost brother Jacob, who Cipher has now hired to pursue a new weapon that can cause widespread destruction. Toretto must face his past, and it’s up to him and his team to stop Jacob and Cipher before it is too late.

Fast & Furious 9 streams on OSN on March 4th

The Thing About Pam

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Looking for the best movies and TV shows to binge-watch? Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and get a free 30 day trial to explore shows on your TV, phone or computer.

This miniseries tells the true story of Pam Hupp as she was involved in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Starring Renée Zellweger as Hupp, it looks at the investigation of the murder, including the wrongful conviction for Betsy’s husband Russ, who was initially named the main suspect.

The Thing About Pam streams on OSN on March 9th

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

A spinoff of the hit series, this animated anthology will consist of eight episodes. It will feature voices of some of the original cast like Chace Crawford, Elisabeth Shue and Antony Starr, with new additions like Aisha Tyler, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen and Christian Slater.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical streams on Amazon Prime Video on March 4th

Central Park

This animated sitcom features the voices of Kirsten Bell and Tituss Burgess. It centres on a family living in Edendale Castle in Central Park, New York City, fighting with a land developer who wants to turn the park into condominiums and shopping stores.

The next half of Season 2 streams on Apple TV+ on March 4th