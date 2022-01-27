What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

There are more reasons to go to the cinema again this weekend! This week, Guillermo Del Toro’s next highly-anticipated psychological thriller Nightmare Alley releases in cinemas. Joaquin Phoenix’s next big outing C’mon C’mon is already being praised by critics, and you can also see it in cinemas starting this Thursday.

For streaming, Netflix’s new dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window arrives this week, as well as the animated adventure The Legend of Vox Machina is also coming to Amazon Prime Video.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Nightmare Alley

Dubbed as a neo-noir psychological thriller, this film is based on the 1946 novel that tells the story of Stanton Carlisle, a down-on-his-luck person with big ambitions. He has a knack for manipulating people for his own personal gain and while it gave immeasurable wealth, he soon meets a psychiatrist that turns out to be more dangerous than him.

Nightmare Alley releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia Cinemas on January 27th

C’mon C’mon

A radio journalist travels around the country while interviewing kids about their future. He also cares for his young nephew Jesse, which gave him a new perspective in life and made him realise his own emotional struggles as they travel from state to state.

C’mon C’mon releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on January 27th

Home Team

Two years after NFL head coach Sean Payton is famously suspended after a Super Bowl win, he decides to return to his hometown and connect with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Home Team is streaming on Netflix on January 28th

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

Heartbroken Anna enjoys life going past her window as she drinks her wine. Everything changes when a father and daughter move across the street, and she witnesses a gruesome murder – or did she?

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is streaming on Netflix on January 28th

Transplant

This medical drama is back for a second season that proves to be as thrilling as the first. In the series, charismatic Syrian refugee Dr Bashir Hamed is looking to build his own medical career in Canada and undergoes a round of high stakes medical training to prove his worth.

Transplant Season 2 is now streaming on OSN

The Legend of Vox Machina

This Amazon Original Series follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from dark magical forces. In their journey, they will encounter undead giants, fight a sinister necromancer, and even confront a powerful curse.

The Legend of Vox Machina is streaming on Amazon Prime on January 28th

The After Party

When a high school reunion afterparty didn’t go as planned and resulted in one attendee's death, everyone is now a suspect. A detective is tasked with looking at the former classmates to determine who the killer is, uncovering potential motives and ultimately finding out the culprit’s real motives.

The After Party is streaming on Apple TV+ on January 28th