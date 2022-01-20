7 new movies and TV shows to watch in the UAE on Netflix, OSN and Apple TV Plus

Looking to watch something new this week in the UAE or Saudi Arabia? See For Me is a thriller that introduces a blind protagonist looking to survive a house invasion. Potterheads can also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie with a special screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone coming back to cinemas.

If you prefer staying at home, you can start binge-watching the new season of Ozark on Netflix that should keep you busy for hours. What’s more, the highly-anticipated historical drama The Gilded Age is streaming on OSN this week.

There are plenty of other new TV shows as well that you can watch in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+

See For Me

A blind woman house-sitting a secluded mansion finds herself defending her life when thieves break inside. Her only means to protect herself is an app named ‘See for Me’ that connects her to volunteers who help her survive

Showing in cinemas across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Celebrate 20 years of magic as Harry Potter returns to the big screen. Relieve the awe and spectacle of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that tells the story of the boy who discovers that he is the son of two powerful wizards on his 11th birthday.

Showing in cinemas across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the GCC.

Ozark

Releasing in two parts, the fourth season of Ozark follows the Bryde family’s journey from their seemingly everyday suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in Ozarks, Missouri. The award-winning show stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Streaming on Netflix this week.

The Royal Treatment

Isabella runs her salon and is pretty much great at her job and the same goes for Prince Tomas, who runs his own country. When Isabella gets the opportunity to do the hair for the upcoming royal wedding, the two cross paths and both learn that following their destiny means following their hearts.

Streaming on Netflix this week.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

One of the most famous athletes in history, this documentary looks upon Neymar as a figure on the field. The three-part docuseries gets up and personal with the football star from his glory days at FC Barcelona to his rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and Paris Saint-Germain.

Streaming on Netflix this week.

The Gilded Age

This historical drama tells the story of Marian Brook, who embarks on a journey after leaving her conservative family behind. Though different causes, she needs to choose between her normal way of life or maybe forge her own path.

Streaming on OSN this week.

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

The fun-loving Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober plus a new cast of new Fraggle friends in this epic adventure. See them in their hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we care for our interconnected world.

Streaming on Apple TV Plus this week.