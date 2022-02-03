What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

We’re again seeing two big Hollywood releases this weekend that should be reason enough to visit the cinemas. First up is the disaster movie Moonfall by director Roland Emmerich, where a team of scientists try and prevent the moon from crashing into Earth. A Journal for Jordan starring Michael B. Jordan is also releasing to cinemas this weekend if you like dramas.

Moving on to streaming, there’s also quite a lot of new content coming to different platforms. The comedy Murderville starring Will Arnett is coming to Netflix and the second season of Raising Dion. Action fans shouldn’t miss out on Reacher, another adaptation of the book series Jack Reacher that’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Moonfall

Roland Emmerich returns to direct another disaster epic, taking place on the far side of the moon. When the moon is knocked off its orbit by an unknown entity, a group of scientists soon discover that it is now heading on a collision course to Earth. Together, they find a way to avert the disaster and find that the moon is not what it seems.

Moonfall releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia Cinemas on February 3rd

A Journal for Jordan

This drama is based on the true story of First Sgt. Charles Monroe King and starring Michael B. Jordan. The movie tells the story of King as a soldier deployed to Iraq and starts keeping a journal meant for his infant son. As his fiancée shares this journal with their son, she reflects on her relationship with King.

A Journal for Jordan releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 3rd

Raising Dion

After more than two years, we’re finally getting a second season of this drama based on a short film and comic book of the same name. The show tells the story of Dion, a son of a widowed mother who starts to exhibit magical and superhero-like abilities. Together with his mom and his dad’s best friend, they must keep his new powers a secret while finding out the origins of his abilities.

Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Murderville

Will Arnett stars in this comedy about an eccentric detective named Terry Seattle. Dubbed as an improvisational investigative crime comedy, Seattle must team up with different celebrity guest stars on every episode to try and solve a series of murders.

Season 1 is streaming on Netflix on February 3rd

Nobody

Hutch Mansell may look like your average middle-aged father living in the suburbs with his seemingly perfect family – but he’s hiding a secret. After his house gets robbed, he goes on a rampage to punish the thieves but catches the attention of a feared drug lord who is now hunting to kill him.

Nobody is streaming on OSN on February 4th

Reacher

This Amazon Original Series expands on the Jack Reacher book series different from the movie adaptation. The 8-episode series is based on the book Killing Floor, where the character of Jack Reacher was first introduced. In the series, Jack Reacher is a veteran military police investigator struggling to adjust to civilian life when he must again use his skills when he is framed for murder.

Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 4th

Suspicion

This Apple TV Original brings the story of four Brits who are all accused of kidnapping. When the son of a U.S. media mogul is taken, the suspects all work together to prove their innocence before it is too late. The only problem is convincing someone who will believe them.

Suspicion is streaming on Apple TV+ on February 4th