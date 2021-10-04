2022 Hyundai Creta review: modern luxuries at a comfortable price tag

There’s surprisingly a lot to like about the 2022 Hyundai Creta as we drive it around the busy streets of Dubai. Ventilated seats are certainly one of them, though it’s worth mentioning that we’re driving around a custom-order, premium version of this model. Still, even glancing at the basic options model, the Creta easily checks off most of what Dubai drivers would be looking for in a city car, pegged at a surprisingly affordable price tag.

The affordable price tag we’re talking about here starts from AED 68,900, and while you’re able to get other crossovers in the market at lower prices, the Creta does offer a few extras that are worth paying for. An example being the excellent panoramic sunroof, which we’ve not seen on other crossovers at this price tag. There’s also the sizeable 433-litre luggage space, with the option to fold down the rear seats for even more cargo. An excellent infotainment system and a well-rounded exterior design wraps up some of the flagship features we liked.

Despite its size, the Creta tries its best to portray a masculine stance and aggressive look, thanks to sharp angles near the front LED lights and a host of design tweaks that pull the overall attitude together. Our review model arrived in the ‘Lava Orange’ color, and the all-black interior had hints of orange woven through the seats, as well as highlights on the air conditioning grilles. The cabin itself is spacious with a good amount of legroom for front and back passengers. Even with a tall driver at the front, rear passengers don’t feel cramped at the back, which is a blessing.

Our model came equipped with the optional 8” display in the center, which quickly lets you access various settings for the car as well as being CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. Near the gearshift you’ll find a traction control knob to fine-tune engine torque and engine patterns across three selections, but for city driving this really is something you can ignore. What’s handy instead to observe is the three drive modes – sporty, eco, and comfort. We found the ‘comfort’ mode to suit us best for everyday driving needs – despite its sporty appearance, the sporty mode really doesn’t get you going any faster, and instead loudly revs the engine between gear shifts even before it hits 100kmph.

The 7-speed transmission is quick to change as you continue to accelerate, but given the car’s limited 1.5L engine, you’re not going to be going very fast initially. In fact, 0-100kmph clocks in at just under 12 seconds, so don’t be looking to participate in any mall parking lot races anytime soon.

But despite its slow pickup, the overall ride is a decent one. There’s a fair bit of lean when tackling corners, which can be forgiven since this car isn’t really one you’re going to be speeding around like a lunatic in. This is a great car for pretty much any use – from family road trips to short drives to the grocery store, there’s plenty to appreciate with the Creta.

From a safety and tech point of view you’ll only get rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera, and that’s it. There’s no blind spot warning or lane assist features, or anything else that would hike up the price of the Creta, apart from visual improvements. You do get a wireless charging spot for your phone up front, as well as manual rear door curtains for those sunny afternoon drives. We do have to highlight the stellar Bose sound system that’s equipped here, which makes driving that much more enjoyable when you’re accompanied by the right music.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta is a surprisingly versatile vehicle that suits a variety of moods, and despite the mostly plastic interior is still able to hold an air of subtle sophistication. Acceleration is going to be somewhat comical at times, but the Creta will get you to your destination in a respectable amount of time. It handles decently on the road, and comes in a variety of colors and trims to satisfy picky buyers, so if you’re in the market for a city-loving car that’s under AED 70,000, then the 2022 Hyundai Creta is certainly one to look at.