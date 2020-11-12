How to transfer PS4 save data to PS5

You can transfer your PS4 save data to PS5 and carry on your progress on Sony’s next-gen console thanks to backward compatibility support.

However, it isn’t always as straightforward as it should be, and often requires users to complete a number of extra steps.

There are a few oddities to keep in mind, as well. Not every PS4 game lets you transfer your save data over to PS5, such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon . And if you don’t subscribe to PS Plus , the process will require you to jump through a few more hoops as you won’t have access to cloud saves.

It’s also worth noting that if you bought a game on disc and happened to sell it, you might need to repurchase it or buy a digital copy. A number of PS5 games require that you boot up your existing PS4 copy first and download/upload the save file manually. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a perfect example of this, as if you bought Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 physically and no longer have, you can’t boot up the game and begin the transfer migration process without the disc.

Unlike the Xbox Series X/S , the PS5 won’t automatically pull in your save data from the cloud either, so even if you do have PS Plus and your saves uploaded, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to start from scratch when you boot up a game for the first time.

Thankfully, Sony has rectified many of the headaches transferring PS4 save data to PS5 caused at launch, with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut being the best example, but it can still be a tricky process.

If you’d like to pick up where you left off on PS4 so you can finally complete Bloodborne or grab that platinum trophy in Horizon: Zero Dawn , here’s how to transfer your PS4 save data to PS5.

Option 1: Use data transfer during setup

Update to the latest system update on your PS4 so it's ready for data transfer, and sign in to the same user account that you plan to use on PS5. Connect your PS4 to the same Wi-Fi network as your PS5, and connect the two consoles via an ethernet cable to speed up the transfer process.

Follow the onscreen instructions and your apps, games, and saves will move over from your PS4 to the PS5. You can even continue using the PS5 while this process takes place.

Option 2: Download PS4 save data from PS Plus cloud storage

If you’re a PS Plus member, it’s likely that your PS4 save data will have been automatically uploaded to the cloud. If it hasn’t, simply turn on your PS4 and head to Settings > Application Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage > Upload to Online Storage. Select the save file you want to upload and hit 'yes'.

To download PS4 save data from the cloud on PS5, head to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings, then select Saved Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage. You’ll then be presented with the option to ‘Download to Console Storage’, click through and you’ll see all your available save files that you can download to the PS5’s console storage.

Note: not all save data is compatible with PS5, as it’s down to the discretion of the developer.

Option 3: Transfer your PS4 save data to PS5 via USB

Don’t have PS Plus? You can transfer your PS4 save data via USB to PS5. Connect a USB storage device to your PS4 and go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage > Copy to USB Storage Device. Select the save file you’d like to copy, and you can transfer it to the USB drive.

Once that’s done, unplug the USB from the PS4 and plug it into the PS5. Go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings, then select Saved Data (PS4) > USB Drive. You’ll then be presented with the option to Copy to Console Storage.

And that’s all there is to it. You’ll now be able to carry on any hard-earned progress you made on PlayStation 4 on your brand-new PlayStation 5.