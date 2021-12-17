If you’re trying to figure out how to download music from SoundCloud, you’ve come to the right place. While SoundCloud is among the world’s biggest music streaming sites, downloading tracks from it isn’t always straightforward. That is, unless the artist has chosen to make the track available for download.

You’ll normally see a ‘Free download’ link just above the comment box if a track has been made available to download. Otherwise, you’ll have to find another way.. SoundCloud also has several restrictions.

If you've found a track that you particularly like, downloading it from SoundCloud isn't always straightforward. Tracks can only be downloaded a certain number of times depending on the artist's membership level. Free and Pro users have their respective download limits. While Pro Unlimited users have unlimited downloads available for their tracks, free membership is capped at 100 downloads and the Pro membership tops at 1,000. So, even if they want to make their work available, it won't be possible if they've hit that ceiling.

If there’s a track you particularly like but it isn’t available for download, you’ll be happy to know that there is another way to download it by using a third-party app. And, we’ll show you exactly how to do it.

Before you download music from SoundCloud, however, bear in mind that many artists use the platform to monetize their work, and rely on it for a portion of their income. Only download tracks from SoundCloud if the artist is happy for you to do so, and never redistribute downloaded tracks without permission.

(Image credit: LemRoid Inc)

Download music from SoundCloud

To download music from SoundCloud when it isn’t available for download on the app itself, you’ll have to use a SoundCloud downloader . One of the best free ones is KlickAud . This online tool allows you to download music in MP3 format, and is updated frequently with new features and bug fixes. If it's experiencing any temporary downtime, there's also a mirror available as a backup.

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of it before. KlickAud is very straightforward and easy to use. Plus, every downloaded track will include album art, which will appear in your media player. Here's how to do use it for this purpose:

Copy the URL of your chosen track from SoundCloud. Paste it into the URL box on KickAud. Click 'Download' and wait a few seconds for it to process. Click 'Download the Song'.

(Image credit: Anvsoft Inc)

Convert the track to a different format

Again, KlickAud downloads tracks from SoundCloud in MP3 format. And, while it is a versatile format, it might not be right for your needs. In that case, you can easily convert your downloaded tracks to a different file type. However, that means using another third-party app like Any Video Converter Free .

Despite its name, this free software handles audio files just as well as videos, and supports just about every mainstream file type. Here's how: