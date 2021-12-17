How to use Instagram in dark mode with iOS and Android

You’ll thank us for teaching you how to use Instagram dark mode. A darker palette is even better and more immersive for viewing images and videos, and dark mode on Instagram is truly a match made in media heaven. If you’re looking to take your Instagram experience to the next level, going dark is definitely the way to go.

But, it’s more than just for making those images and videos pop. Dark mode comes with other benefits as well. Considerably reducing the bright light that blasts your eyes, you’ll also experience less eye strain, especially at night. So, looking at those posts on your feed just before bedtime wouldn’t be so harsh on your eyes.

Plus, switching to Instagram dark mode isn’t purely for aesthetics. Dark mode in general squeezes out a bit more from your device’s battery. That’s especially if it’s got a smartphone with an AMOLED screen like the Google Pixel 6 or one of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models. This type of panel turns pixels completely off when they’re displaying black, lowering its power consumption.

And, if you always find yourself going down the rabbit hole, spending hours looking at images and watching videos, you’re going to want to extend that battery life. What you’re saving in battery life might not be massive, but when it comes to mobile devices, every minute counts.

With all the benefits Instagram dark mode brings to the table, you’ll want to make the switch as soon as possible. Let us show you exactly how to use Instagram dark mode with iOS and Android.

Instagram's dark mode for iPhone

Turning on Instagram dark mode for iPhone (Instagram isn’t optimized – or may never be optized – for iPads) isn’t very hard to do. If you have an iPhone running iOS 15 or you've recently upgraded to the iPhone 13 Series, these steps will allow you to change its system settings and use Instagram in dark mode.

Open your phone's settings Select 'Display and brightness' Tap 'Dark' to change the theme Launch Instagram

Instagram dark mode for Android

Enabling Instagram dark mode for Android is just as simple. To enable it for phone running Android 12 , simply follow these four steps:

Open your phone's settings Scroll down to 'Display' Activate the 'Dark theme' toggle Launch Instagram

How else can I save battery life in Instagram? Switching to Instagram dark mode may be an energy-saver, but if you’re on it all day long, you’ll have to find other ways to extend your battery life. Luckily, there are other steps you can take to conserve a little more extra juice. If Instagram is draining your phone's battery, you’ll want to know them. To keep you scrolling, Instagram pre-loads images and videos, but you can limit this behavior. Tap the menu icon at the top right of the app, then tap the settings icon at the bottom. Tap 'Account', followed by 'Mobile data use' and toggle 'Data saver' on. This will prevent videos loading in advance, so they'll only be downloaded when you choose to play them. It's unlikely to have a huge effect, but if you regularly find your battery down to its last 10% with no charger in sight, every little bit helps.