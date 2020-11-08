Where to buy Xbox Series X in Saudi and UAE: all the latest price and pre-order updates

Xbox Series X pre-orders have been out of stock for a few weeks now, though with the November 10 launch date fast approaching we might see one final wave hitting the shelves shortly.

It's not all too likely, however, as concerns have been mounting around Xbox Series X stock for a while now. Nevertheless, if you've been looking to buy Xbox Series X before the big day this might just be your last chance.

We'd recommend keeping an eye on the retailers below, and of course we'll be bringing you all the latest Xbox Series X pre-order updates as soon as they become available. Retailers will likely hold back any additional units they have for the big event, but doesn't mean we won't be checking regularly in case pre-orders do happen to pop up.

If you're searching for an Xbox Series X pre-order, we advise checking this page regularly to ensure you don't miss out. We'll be keeping our eyes open for any new announcements in the meantime.

If you're after the Xbox Series S, Microsoft's more affordable albeit less powerful next-gen console which costs SAR 1,349 / AED 1,249, was easier to find at least, but Xbox Series S pre-orders have all but dried up.

Xbox Series X price: key facts

Xbox Series X price: SAR 2,299 / AED 2,099

SAR 2,299 / AED 2,099 Xbox Series X launch date: November 10

November 10 Xbox Series X bundle deals: Likely launch bundles include Call of Duty and FIFA 21

Xbox Series X price: how much does the Xbox Series X cost?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X will cost SAR 2,299/ AED 2,099 and is available to buy on November 10. This price and timescale in keeping with the PS5, though keen eyes will spot that the cheaper Series S console does undercut the PS5 Digital Edition price by some margin. That's because you're getting weaker specs in Microsoft's budget option.

If you're just looking to play next-gen games on upgraded hardware, the Series S price point is fantastic. But if you're after the best of the best, you'll want to keep an eye on the Xbox Series X pre-orders, or take a look at the PS5.

Of course, AED 2,099 for the Xbox Series X is still a hefty price tag, so if you're not ready to commit to the full cost this week, you'll be pleased to know that some retailers are offering an installment scheme.

Xbox Series X price: compared to the Xbox One

(Image credit: Microsoft)

An Xbox doesn't come cheap (well they do these days, but not quite so at launch), but how does the Xbox Series X price match up against its ancestors?

The Xbox Series X will come in at the same price as the original RRP of the Xbox One. That price was quickly dashed down when Sony's own PS4 undercut it on announcement - but this time both Sony and Microsoft are evenly matched when it comes to the price of their flagship next-gen consoles.

That Xbox Series X price does match the RRP of the (now discontinued) Xbox One X, however. Considering the Series X is a considerably more powerful console, it's definitely more value for your money.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: should you upgrade?

Xbox Series X price: how much will Xbox Series X games cost?

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Back in July, 2K Games announced that NBA 2K21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost $10 more than its PS4 and Xbox One counterparts. It looks like other game publishers are also considering raising their next-gen prices, meaning some Xbox Series X games could cost you much more.

"The last time that next-gen launch software pricing went up was in 2005 and 2006, when it went from $49.99 to $59.99 at the start of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation," IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki told GamesIndustry.biz. "During that time, the costs and prices in other affiliated verticals have gone up."

As Osaki explains, the cost of producing games for next-gen consoles has increased by between 200% and 300%. In terms of sustainability, a price hike (while difficult for consumers to digest) makes sense from a business point of view. The price of games cannot remain the same when developing these games is more costly than ever before - that's inflation for you.

"Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons," Osaki says. "While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction."

According to Osaki, the consensus among the major publishers IDG works with is that the consumer cost of games needs to increase.

We don't expect this price hike to affect all PS5 and Xbox Series X games. Ubisoft has already confirmed that it won’t charge more for next-gen games and 2K Games has since confirmed that this price hike won't be implemented for all its PS5 and Xbox Series X games. However, it is possible we will see pricing increase for major AAA games and franchises such as FIFA 21 and and Halo Infinite - while Sony has confirmed the price of its Worldwide Studios games will cost from $69.99 / £69.99 (about AU$94.99) on PS5.

Xbox Series X bundle deals: what to expect on day one

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Microsoft has given us a look at a host of both first and third-party Xbox Series X games, we have a better idea of what Xbox Series X bundle deals may look like on day one.

FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21 look like a solid bets for pre-order bundles. We'd look to the season regulars for a safe bet as well, with the likes of Call of Duty consistently occupying bundle stock over the holiday season, so expect to see the new Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War to make its way into a few bundles.