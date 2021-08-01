These are the best deals on BenQ monitors for gaming and more

Whether you're building your own PC from scratch or buying a pre-built one, you'll certainly need to have a monitor to go along with it.

There are a great selection of monitors that you can choose from, but right now we've spotted some great deals on monitors that you'll want to look at. From gaming to simple office tasks, these monitors are more than ready for the task.

BenQ 24 Inch 1080p Eye Care Gaming Monitor - AED 549 AED 475 This particular model offers a response time of 1ms, making it great for gaming on. While the refresh rate is only 75Hz, it's still decent enough for older games or if you're running an older gaming machine.View Deal

Don't miss out on this great deal on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

If you really, really want to have the most impressive monitor on your desk, then take a look at the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, which launches later this month. It's currently a staggering AED 1,000 off if you pre-order before August 15th, but the best part is that this monitor retails for nearly double the price outside of the UAE. So you're getting a great deal on a superb monitor that will make anyone green with envy.