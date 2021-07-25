The best gaming deals from Amazon UAE's Gaming Week

Amazon UAE's Gaming Week has kicked off, and you can grab all kinds of great gaming deals from July 25th to July 31st.

If you've been on the fence about grabbing a new console game or even a gaming laptop, there are some great deals that might finally convince you to take the plunge.

Of course, these deals are limited to this week only, so check out our top picks below and grab them before they sell out!

Best Amazon UAE Gaming Week Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - AED 3,599 AED 3,099 This gaming laptop from Lenovo features an AMD R7-4800H processor, 15.6 inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 GPU. It's an affordable entry-level gaming laptop for running games at medium-low resolution.View Deal

Western Digital Black 2TB P10 Gaming Hard Drive - AED 399 AED 223.95 If you're running out of storage on your Xbox, PC, or PS4, then this gaming hard drive is for you. Featuring a whopping 2TB of space, you can cram all your spare games on here easily, thanks to super-fast transfer speeds.View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 - AED 5,699 AED 4,299 Need a gaming laptop with more juice in it? This one from HP features an 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU to really make your games shine.View Deal

Logitech G PRO X - AED 386 AED 349 If you're looking for a comfortable gaming headset for this long gaming nights, then this one from Logitech is a perfect fit. It features a detachable mic, comfy earcups, and advanced drivers to deliver clear and precise sound.View Deal

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse - AED 589 AED 409 Get the inside advantage with the Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse. Featuring up to eight programmable buttons, it's a lightweight yet sturdy mouse that's up for hours of gaming fun on your PC or laptop.View Deal

Cougar Armor-S Ergonomic Gaming Chair - AED 1,049 AED 799 Get comfortable during those long gaming sessions in this gaming chair from Cougar. It's fully adjustable for the best back support, and even includes two pillows for your head and lumbar region.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard - AED 299 AED 199 For those long gaming sessions you're going to need a good PC keyboard, and the Logitech G213 is a great pick. Featuring full RGB lighting, anti-ghosting keys, and media controls, you'll be gaming for hours without breaking a sweat.View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) - AED 299 AED 178.65 Grab your friends and some extra controllers for one of the most enjoyable games on the Nintendo Switch. Race around fantastic tracks while sneaking up to first place and avoiding that blue shell!View Deal