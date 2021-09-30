Save on Logitech gaming mice, webcams, and more - only on Amazon UAE

There are products that establish themselves in the world of PC gaming as 'must buys' thanks to unrivaled quality and performance, and the Logitech G502 Hero has been sitting pretty on that list for years.

One of the most desired gaming mice on the market, the G502 Hero offers just about everything you could ever need at an already reasonable price. Now you can grab it and other great Logitech products are lower prices this week, only on October 1st and 2nd on Amazon UAE.

So whether you're in the market for a new mouse, webcam, or keyboard, we've rounded up the best deals on Logitech products for you to take a look at.

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard: AED 129 AED 80

Save AED 49: For controlling media center PCs from the comfort of your couch, this slim keyboard is great for control up to 10m away from your PC or TV.View Deal

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset: AED 367.95 AED 329

Save AED 38.95: Need a good gaming headset for your multiplayer sessions? The G Pro X is a comfortable headset that will see you through hours of play, and even has a detachable mic.View Deal

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse: AED 394 AED 365

Save AED 29.49: With a slew of programmable buttons and lightning-fast response time, the Logitech G502 is a must-have for PC gamers who want to take their gameplay to the next level.View Deal

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam: AED 469 AED 303

Save AED 166: Whether you're a Twitch streamer or need a good webcam for video conferencing, the Logitech C922 is a great choice, with 1080p quality and auto-lighting correction.View Deal

Logitech G403 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: AED 269 AED 159

Save AED 110: With up to 16000 max DPI sensitivity, the Logitech G403 is no slouch when it comes to gaming, and offers extra comfort and durability for long gaming sessions.View Deal

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: AED 209 AED 181

Save AED 28: Short on desk space? Then this minimalist keyboard from Logitech is just what you need, complete with a space-saving wireless mouse that you can tuck away when not in use.View Deal

Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: AED 69 AED 40

Save AED 29: Every great mouse needs a great mousepad, and the G240 is a great choice that's matched to Logitech's sensors to give you the best feel and response time.View Deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: AED 239 AED 145

Save AED 94: For ultimate wireless freedom without compromise, the Logitech G305 is a great choice, with long battery life and exceptional accuracy and responsiveness.View Deal

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse: AED 414 AED 375

Save AED 39: Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, the Pro Wireless gaming mouse is built for extreme performance with ultra-lightweight engineering.View Deal

Logitech C310 HD Webcam: AED 139 AED 100

Save AED 39: For your basic webcam needs, the C310 does exactly what it says. A 60-degree field of view and HD lighting adjustment keeps all of your video calls sharp and clear.View Deal

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse: AED 342 AED 292

Save AED 50: With connectivity across multiple devices and Bluetooth support, the Logitech MX Master 2S is a great addition to any workspace, and offers fantastic battery life to boot.View Deal

Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard: AED 139 AED 104

Save AED 35: Need to control multiple devices easily? Then you need the Logitech K380, which works across Bluetooth to control Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, all with a simple button tap.View Deal

Logitech SLIM FOLIO iPad Keyboard Case: AED 367.46 AED 349

Save AED 18.46: Enjoy hours of comfortable typing thanks to large, well-spaced keys so your hands won’t feel crowded. With a full row of iOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to media, volume controls, and more.View Deal

Logitech G Prodigy Gaming Keyboard: AED 299 AED 185

Save AED 114: With full RGB lighting and high-performance keys, this keyboard is excellent for competitive gaming without breaking your wallet. There's also built-in media controls for easily accessing your music, no matter what you're doing on your PC.View Deal