The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for pre-order in the UAE

There's a fancy new phablet in town - and oh boy is it pricey. Luckily, there are a number of fantastic Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals to pre-order right now that can help you really cut that eye-wateringly high price down to size.

Regardless of where you're buying it from, we've rounded up the best value Galaxy S22 Ultra deals at launch just down below. Note, pre-orders are live today but the device itself will be officially launched on February 25th. This device is the most hotly anticipated phone in the new range so we'd highly recommend getting a pre-order in sooner rather than later.

Coming in at AED4,699 on its baseline 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the priciest device of the three new Samsung Galaxy phones - more akin to the Note range of phablets. At the exact cost of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a hefty investment for those who are really serious about their phones.

Luckily, there are a number of upgrades - both aesthetic and internal - to help justify that huge price tag. The brand new design now features beautiful squared-off edges, a curved screen on the sides, and an integrated S-Pen stylus. Power-wise, you're getting the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, while the new adaptive refresh rate display aims to help squeeze out as much life as possible from the expansive 5,000 mAh battery. Put together with its stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display, this is one impressive device indeed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: AED 734 e-voucher, 1 year Samsung Care+ & 5x Samsung Rewards points

You can pre-order from Samsung directly and receive an e-voucher to redeem against accessories, wearables, and more from the site. You can also bring in older devices for a trade-in, and save even more on your pre-order.

Also available: up to AED3,200 off with a trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Etisalat is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You'll also have the option to pay for your purchase across 12, 18, or 24 months with payments as low as AED 204 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

du is also offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However you can only pay for your purchase in a 12 or 24 month plan, when bundled with a SIM.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Amazon UAE is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with your S22 Ultra purchase, and also offers installment payment plans with certain banks. Note that the site currently lists the S22 Ultra with a release date of March 3rd, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 229g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 108MP wide / 10 MP telephoto | Front camera: 40MP

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most 'different' device in the new range of Samsung devices - a 'Note' phablet in all but name. It's large, it's powerful, and it's a device that will make even the most well-adjusted of your friends green with envy.

With a launch price of AED4,699, this incredibly expensive flagship device is squarely aimed at the enthusiast market - the kind that's willing to fork out serious bucks for something a bit more special than the competition.

While the standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus serve as iterative upgrades to an already excellent foundation. The Galaxy S22 Ultra breaks away with a completely new squared-off design, slightly curved edges, and a gorgeous full aluminum chassis. Previously, the Ultra shared the same 'camera bump' as the standard devices, but that's gone now in favor of each individual lens having its own housing. There's also a neatly integrated housing for the S-Pen in the bottom of the device - perfect for hiding away the stylus when you're not using it.

Internally, you're getting the same Snapdragon Gen 8 1 chipset as on the standard S22 devices here - a powerful, modern chip that's going to easily breeze through even the most demanding of applications. As with all S22 models, the Ultra also features a new adaptive refresh rate display, which is going to help get as much battery life as possible while providing a silky-smooth experience on the expansive 6.8-inch AMOLED display.

At launch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage models. The 128GB model features 8GB of RAM, while the expanded storage versions feature an expanded 12Gb of RAM respectively. Colors at launch are Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, and Green.

See our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review for more information.