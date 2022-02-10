The best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals to pre-order in the UAE

Samsung's latest Android flagship is finally here and we're on hand with a roundup of the very best Galaxy S22 deals for pre-order. Regardless of where you're pre-ordering from, we've laid out your top options for saving some hard-earned cash right down below. Note, pre-orders are going live today for a February 25th general release date. This release is sure to be popular, so we'd highly recommend getting your pre-order in before the official launch.

Retailing for AED3,199 on its basic 128GB model at launch, the Galaxy S22 slots in as a direct replacement to 2021's excellent Galaxy S21. It's a flagship device that's directly matched up against the iPhone 13 - the phone that Samsung no doubt has in its crosshairs with this latest release.

Will its latest features justify that pricier tag versus the Pixel 6? Samsung thinks so, and there are definitely some well-thought-out upgrades here. Even though this device looks eerily similar to the Galaxy S21, under the hood it's got a brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a freshly tweaked camera system, and an adaptive refresh rate display - which aims to help battery life. The Galaxy S22 also sees a return to a premium glass-backed design, an upgrade from the 'glasstick' on the S21.

If you'd like to read more about this new device's specs, or our initial impressions, scroll down to the bottom of the page for a helpful mini-review. Alternatively, check out this week's best Galaxy S22 Plus deals and Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for the other devices in the range.

Samsung Galaxy S22: AED 734 e-voucher, 1 year Samsung Care+ & 5x Samsung Rewards points

You can pre-order from Samsung directly and receive an e-voucher to redeem against accessories, wearables, and more from the site. You can also bring in older devices for a trade-in, and save even more on your pre-order.

Also available: up to AED3,200 off with a trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Etisalat is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22. You'll also have the option to pay for your purchase across 12, 18, or 24 months with payments as low as AED 139 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro du is also offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22. However you can only pay for your purchase in a 12 or 24 month plan, when bundled with a SIM.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Amazon UAE is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with your S22 purchase, and also offers installment payment plans with certain banks. Note that the site currently lists the S22 with a release date of March 3rd, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22: specs OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.1-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 168g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 50MP wide / 10 MP telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is here and what can we say. It's more of the same, but that's a good thing. With this latest release, Samsung took the excellent Galaxy S21 and made meaningful, well-thought-out upgrades to what was already one of the best flagship devices on the market.

At first glance, the device very much follows the same design language as the S21. It's got the same rear-camera contour, flat-edged front, and lack of 3.5mm port, but now comes with a nicely premium glass-backed panel - a marked upgrade from the plastic on the Galaxy S21.

Inside, Samsung has beefed up the chip to the new Snapdragon Gen 8 1, which should give marginal gains over the last generation while still keeping this device at the forefront of power versus its rivals. It's now got an adaptive refresh rate display (10 to 120Hz) to aid with battery life, and Samsung has also shuffled the rear camera array round to have a higher resolution main camera, at the expense of the telephoto.

Interestingly, Samsung has slimmed down the screen slightly from 6.2-inches to 6.1-inches, although we'd challenge anyone to tell the difference at first glance. This device remains the best choice in the range for those who want something relatively 'palm-friendly'. For a bigger screen without going too crazy on price, we'd recommend the Galaxy S22 Plus. For a no-holds-barred premium experience, check out the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

At launch, the standard Galaxy S22 comes in a 128GB storage variant for AED3,199, or an upgraded 256GB version for AED3,399. Launch colors are Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, or Green.

See our Samsung Galaxy S22 review for more information.