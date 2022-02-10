The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals to preorder in the UAE

With the latest Unpacked Event now concluded, we're here to bring you all the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals that are currently available for pre-order. Below you will find the lowest prices on offer from various sources, so you can pick your preference. Pre-orders go live today ahead of a February 25 release date, so take a look at what's available and secure your new phone from day one.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals: quick links (Image credit: Future) Jump to your relevant section:

1. This week's best deals for pre-order

2. Mini-review

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at AED 3,799, which sits neatly in the middle between the Galaxy S22 (AED 3,199) and the more advanced Galaxy S22 Ultra (AED 4,699). Essentially, as with previous Plus devices, it's an upscaled version of the standard S22, with a handful of improved features and components that create a more premium handset. Its closest comparison in Apple's lineup is the iPhone 13 Pro - a device that retails for around the same price point.

So, what do you get for that extra AED 600 in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus over the standard Galaxy S22? Well, the biggest upgrade is the rear camera array that comes with a higher resolution main lens. The slightly bigger 6.6-inch 120Hz display also supports a variable refresh rate, which can reduce the impact of stuttering or tearing on the image to create a smoother experience - especially when gaming. It's also good for battery life, meaning the phone can operate in a lower performance to conserve power. Aside from that, it's very similar to the standard S22, with the same Snapdragon processor, Android 12 OS and overall design.

That about covers all the basics. You can scroll further down for a more detailed breakdown of the new phone, but next, we're going to dive straight into all the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals that are already up for pre-order. Alternatively, check out this week's best Galaxy S22 deals and Galaxy S22 Ultra deals for the other devices in the range.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: AED 734 e-voucher, 1 year Samsung Care+ & 5x Samsung Rewards points

You can pre-order from Samsung directly and receive an e-voucher to redeem against accessories, wearables, and more from the site. You can also bring in older devices for a trade-in, and save even more on your pre-order.

Also available: up to AED3,200 off with a trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Etisalat is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22 Plus. You'll also have the option to pay for your purchase across 12, 18, or 24 months with payments as low as AED 165 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

du is also offering free Samsung Buds Pro with every purchase of the Galaxy S22 Plus. However you can only pay for your purchase in a 12 or 24 month plan, when bundled with a SIM.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Get a free Samsung Buds Pro

Amazon UAE is offering free Samsung Buds Pro with your S22 Plus purchase, and also offers installment payment plans with certain banks. Note that the site currently lists the S22 Plus with a release date of March 3rd, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 196g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP ultrawide / 50MP wide / 10 MP telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

Early impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus suggest that, if you're looking to upgrade to a device in Samsung's trio of new phones, this is well worth your consideration over the rest. It sits in that perfect middle-ground between the standard Galaxy S22 and the more expensive S22 Ultra.

It's important to say that you shouldn't expect anything too radically different from the previous line of S21 phones. Sticking to what's worked in the past is always a wise idea. But while the overall impression might be one of familiarity, there are more than enough new additions and improvements to talk about that set the S22 Plus apart from the last generation.

First up, there's the latest Snapdragon Gen 8 1 processor, that will offer a small performance boost over older devices and ensure the Galaxy S22 Plus can hold its own against its closest rivals. You will also find improvements to the display, which is still capable of 120Hz but now also supports a variable refresh rate to improve battery life and maintain smooth image quality with more demanding tasks such as gaming. The camera array is significantly upgraded over the S21 Plus, too, whether that's the new 40MP front-facing camera or higher resolution main lens on the rear camera array.

The 6.6-inch display is slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the S21 Plus, but that difference is so minimal it's hard to notice unless you're really looking for it. Overall, though, the phone now looks thinner and shorter - while it's also slightly lighter, too, by six grams. It's a solid compromise between the standard S22 and the S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. At launch, you can choose from colors including Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold or Green.

See our Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review for more information.