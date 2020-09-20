PS5 UAE release date, price, and where to buy Sony's PlayStation 5

Updated: Pricing for the UAE and other GCC countries have been confirmed by PlayStation Middle East, and we have updated the story accordingly.

اليكم أسعار جهاز PlayStation 5 في الإمارات والكويت والبحرين وعمان. ترقبوا تحديثات الطلب المسبق قريباً. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/mU76ArKWo1September 17, 2020 See more

The PS5 (or PlayStation 5) is Sony's long-awaited next-generation console, and we finally have a release date and pricing information.

The PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 if you want the physical disc edition, and $399 for the digital-only edition. In the UAE the PS5 will cost AED 2,099 for the normal edition, and AED 1,679 digital edition.

With regards to availability, the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12 in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world (including Middle East).

How to preorder the PlayStation 5 in the UAE

Preorders for the PlayStation 5 are now open across several retail outlets, however stocks are already showing as unavailable, so it's worth checking back often to try and secure your own.

You can sign up with Sony PlayStation directly for the latest news and pricing information by going here.

Jumbo Electronics PS5 news page can be found here

Etisalat also has a signup page where you can register for alerts here

Du has a registration page for more details here

Geekay Games has a registration page as well, available here

Sharaf DG has a very basic PS5 page here, but you can register for more info

Virgin Megastore registration page can be found here