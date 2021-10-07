Looking to buy a great new camera at a great price? We pick the best camera deals on Amazon in Saudi Arabia

Professional cameras can be an exciting yet expensive hobby but the money you spend on the camera looks pale when factoring in the costs for interchangeable lenses, accessories and the professional output.

If you are looking to upgrade your camera or exploring a new hobby, we have put together a guide highlighting the best selling 4K cameras on Amazon in Saudi Arabia.

You will need to learn the basics of taking the best shots and videos but as far as equipment is concerned, you really can't go wrong with any of the cameras we've picked.

DJI Pocket 2 - SAR 1,450 The DJI Pocket 2 Gimbal adds a 1/1.7" 64MP CMOS sensor, up to 8x zoom, a 93° angle of view, and four directional stereo microphones with DJI Matrix Stereo audio zoom, utilizing its lightweight, ultra-compact 3-axis gimbal stabilizer and 4K camera combination

Sony ZV-1 - SAR 3,187 The ZV-1 is designed for content creation with a selfie-friendly vari-angle LCD screen, body grip and a recording lamp. A directional 3-capsule mic with wind screen picks up your voice clearly with less wind noise; and the Bokeh switch and Product Showcase Setting make videos more interesting with less effort.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Body - SAR 5,326 The Canon EOS 6D Mark II Body is a powerful and lightweight full-frame DSLR camera that promises to enhance your image capturing experience. With its 26.2MP image sensor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and a Vari-angle touch panel LCD monitor, this camera empowers you with the ability to take stunning pictures and videos. I

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV - SAR 8,699 Enjoy superb image quality, whatever you are photographing. From street reportage to location portraiture and landscapes in the evening light, the EOS 5D Mark IV captures incredible detail, even in extreme contrast. 4K video delivers new levels of performance. Continuous 7fps shooting helps when chasing the perfect moment, while GPS keeps a record of your movements. Wi-Fi and NFC make wireless control and image sharing quick and easy.

Canon EOS 90D - SAR 4,999 The EOS 90D is packed with features like high-speed continuous shooting up to 10 fps, impressive face detection AF for easy tracking and superb focus, 4K 30P video capability, and an 8-way multi-controller for enhanced control, making it perfect for sporting events, wildlife, portrait and wedding Photography and more.

Nikon Z5 - SAR 5,399 Nikon Z5 Digital Camera Body is harness the entire view of expansive full frame lenses and capture over 50 percent more image area than crop-sensor cameras. Z 5’s 24.3 MP full frame CMOS sensor produces intensively detailed images, lifelike 4K UHD video, ultra shallow depth-of-field and particularly clean low-light shots..

Canon EOS R6 - SAR 10,903 The EOS R6 is a full-frame mirrorless camera for enthusiast photographers and videographers that can shoot at 4K up to 60p. It has a 20 megapixel sensor and that can offer an 8-stop image stabilization

Nikon Z6 - SAR 6,687 Capture incredibly detailed shots with the innovative Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera. It features a 24.5MP FX-format sensor that lets you shoot pictures and videos with impressive clarity in almost any lighting conditions. The Nikon Z6 features a backside illuminated sensor that enables you to shoot 4K UHD videos at 30/25/24p. It is forged from an ultra-strong magnesium alloy that imparts in enough strength to survive the rigors of wear and tear. This high-end camera has a fast 273-Point hybrid AF system that ensures highly accurate focusing and tracking during shooting, making it the ideal pick for shooting 4K videos. With 12fps continuous shooting, this Nikon camera allows you to shoot up to twelve pictures in quick time.