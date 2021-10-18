Looking for a cheap phone in Oman? Here are the best deals on Amazon

If you’re looking for the best cheap phone, then you’re obviously looking to save money, but affordability varies from person to person, so what constitutes a cheap phone will as well. But don't worry – we've recommended plenty of devices at different prices but all under OMR 100.

Just because these phones aren't flagship, doesn't mean that you won't get a good experience out of them. Many phones listed below have a great screen, good performance or fantastic cameras. So no matter how low your budget is you should be able to find something suitable here.

Nokia C10 - AED 262 Feast your eyes, all day, on the big 6.5” HD+ display and bigger battery on the Nokia C10. And roam the day and the night with HDR cameras, both with a dedicated flash. With Android 11 (Go edition) and optimized to use less data and give you more storage space, the C10 is a fast phone.

Huawei Y5P - AED 319 The Huawei Y5P has a 5.45-inch HD bezel-less FullView Display. The 8MP HD Rear Camera and 5MP front Selfie Camera help you capture all the worthy moments in life, and it can intelligently adapt to different lighting. With 32 GB ROM and 2GB RAM, and HUAWEI Y5p offers a 3-slot design that can accommodate 2 nano SIM cards and a SD card (up to 512 GB).

Nokia 1.4 - AED 390 Get the family round a 6.51” HD+ edge-to-edge screen to learn and play. Snap your best memories on the Camera Go app with a range of shooting modes such as the macro camera for incredibly detailed shots. The Nokia 1.4 is a durable, family-friendly phone designed to sit securely in any hand.

Huawei Y6p - AED 469 The rounded corners design on the 6.3-inch dew drop display provides a wide and immersive visual experience. The large 5000 mAh battery supports 20 Hours 4G Web Surfing, 32 Hours Video Playback, 36 Hours 4G Calling. Equipped with triple rear cameras, 13MP clear main lens, 5 MP wide angle lens and 2 MP depth lens.

Moto G20 - AED 499 With a 48 MP quad camera system, you can shoot sharper low-light images, vivid nighttime pictures, beautifully blurred portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups. With the 90 Hz refresh rate on the moto g20, there’s way less lag for more fluid viewing and a much smoother experience. And the 5,000 mAh battery gives you over two days on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A11 - AED 509 The 6.4-inch screen gives you a big and better view for your content – be it videos, games, or livestreams – you'll have a closer experience. Capture your live moments in different perspectives with the 13MP main, 5MP ultrawide, or a 2MP depth camera. Octa-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM gives you all the power and space you need.

Samsung Galaxy M12 - AED 549 Capture your breath-taking moments with a 48MP main, 5MP ultrawide, or a 2MP depth camera. See more of what you love on the expansive 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen. Octa-core Processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM makes for a snappy and responsive phone experience.

Redmi Note 8 Pro - AED 739 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro keeps you entertained all day long with a 4500mAh battery. With the 64GB ROM, the smartphone lets you store all your files, videos, apps, games, and documents. It features an Helio G90T gaming processor. Thanks to the 64MP Quad-Core camera, the smartphone captures all your favorite moments in outstanding clarity.

Huawei Y9A - AED 924 With a 64MP high-res camera, you can capture unforgettable moments in vivid and ultra-clear details. The 6.63" HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display is designed with a super narrow frame and hidden front camera. And with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM , you can store all your important memories locally, keeping more photos, videos, files and messages.