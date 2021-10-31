Last chance to grab these awesome deals on phones, TVs, and more from Samsung

If you're in the market for a new phone, TV, or even a fancy washing machine, here's your last chance to grab some great deals from Samsung.

The company has been running a week of deals directly on its website, and today's the last chance to grab massive savings on smartphones, home appliances, TVs, and a much more. There's a number of items that have already run out of stock, so make sure you check out our picks from the list below and hurry over to grab what you want.

Best deals from Samsung Week

Check out the full list of deals here - valid until November 1st.