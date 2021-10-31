Trending

Last chance to grab these awesome deals on phones, TVs, and more from Samsung

By

Samsung's week of deals comes to a close soon, so here are the top deals to look out for

Samsung
(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're in the market for a new phone, TV, or even a fancy washing machine, here's your last chance to grab some great deals from Samsung.

The company has been running a week of deals directly on its website, and today's the last chance to grab massive savings on smartphones, home appliances, TVs, and a much more. There's a number of items that have already run out of stock, so make sure you check out our picks from the list below and hurry over to grab what you want.

Best deals from Samsung Week

Check out the full list of deals here - valid until November 1st.

Nick Rego
Nick Rego

A former IT & Marketing Manager turned full time Editor, Nick enjoys reviewing PC components, 3D Printers, projectors, and anything shiny and expensive. He can also be found baking up a storm in the kitchen, which we are more than happy to encourage.