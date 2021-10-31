Last chance to grab these awesome deals on phones, TVs, and more from Samsung

If you're in the market for a new phone, TV, or even a fancy washing machine, here's your last chance to grab some great deals from Samsung.
The company has been running a week of deals directly on its website, and today's the last chance to grab massive savings on smartphones, home appliances, TVs, and a much more. There's a number of items that have already run out of stock, so make sure you check out our picks from the list below and hurry over to grab what you want.
Best deals from Samsung Week
- 75" AU7000 UHD 4K Smart TV:
AED 5,499AED 5,099 - Save AED 400
- 65" QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV:
AED 14,999AED 11,999 - Save AED 3000
- 75″ QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV:
AED 18,499AED 16,499 - Save AED 2,000
- 55″ QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV:
AED 7,499AED 4,999 - Save AED 2,500
- 50" The Frame Art Mode 4K Smart TV:
AED 4,999AED 3,999 - Save AED 1,000
- Galaxy S20 FE (4G) 128GB:
AED 2,499AED 1,799 - Save AED 700
- Galaxy Note20 256GB:
AED 3,549AED 2,599 - Save AED 950
- Galaxy Buds Pro:
AED 734AED 409 - Save AED 325
- Galaxy Watch3:
AED 1,599AED 1,049 - Save AED 550
- WW90T554DAN Washer with AI Control, 9KG:
AED 2,673AED 2,272 - Save AED 401
- Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner:
AED 2,699AED 2,294 - Save AED 405
- AirDresser:
AED 6,298AED 5,354 - Save AED 945
- 49" Curved Monitor with metal Quantum Dot technology:
AED 3,969AED 3,669 - Save AED 300
Check out the full list of deals here - valid until November 1st.