Here are the best deals on Amazon Saudi Arabia this week

Last updated: 19th Sept 2021

Amazon sales are perfect for scoring incredible deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to appliances, furniture, smart home devices, and more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we're created this guide with this week's best Amazon Saudi Arabia sales and stand-out deals.

Amazon offers thousands of deals every day from categories, including everything from TVs, fitness equipment, beauty products, school supplies, and so much more. Our deals experts have combed through the site to bring you the best Amazon sales with epic deals from brands like Apple, Instant Pot, Xiaomi, and more.



Below you'll find links to stand-out Amazon deals, which include TVs, headphones, kitchen appliances, and laptops, to name a few. We'll be updating this page with all the latest Amazon sales, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back each week to find the best deals out there.

Amazon sale: top deals

Apple iPhone 12 With FaceTime (128GB) - Blue: SAR 4,049 SAR 3,499

Save SAR 550 - If you've been wanting to upgrade to a new iPhone, then grab this deal for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is currently at its lowest price we've seen so far this year. With the iPhone 13 also recently released, expect this price to drop even further in the coming weeks.

View Deal

Cougar Armor Gaming Chair: SAR 1,099 SAR 849

Save SAR 250: If you're in the market for a sturdy gaming chair, then this model from Cougar will not only look great in your gaming room, but also keep you comfy for those long gaming sessions.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Dual SIM - 128GB: SAR 5,199 SAR 3,699

Save SAR 1,500: If you're in the market for a reliable smartphone that offers epic photography and a blazing-fast processor, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is exactly what you need.View Deal

ViewSonic M1+ DLP Smart Pico Projector: SAR 1,799 SAR 1,092

Save SAR 707: Perfect for movie nights anywhere in your home, this pico projector can be easily set up in minutes, and offers a decent picture and sound quality at a very affordable price.View Deal

Amazon sale: device deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera: SAR 439 SAR 349

Save SAR 90 - Amazon's device deals include the all-new Ring Stick Up Cam that's on sale for SAR 349. That's an SAR 90 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-enabled security camera. The HD security camera features two-way audio and can easily be mounted indoors or outside.View Deal

Ring Floodlight Cam: SAR 1,359 SAR 1,099

Save SAR 260: For outdoor security such as your garden or front gate, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great solution, and can easily communicate with other devices in your home for the best security and peace of mind.View Deal

Amazon sale: TV deals

Samsung 75 Inch TV Crystal UHD 4K: SAR 10,499 SAR 6,199

Save SAR 4,300: This 75" TV from Samsung packs plenty of detail when it comes to picture quality, and is a great addition to any bedroom or living room that lacks a smart TV. With 4K and HDR support to boot, it's a great upgrade for any space in your home.View Deal

Sony 55 Inch Smart TV 4K UHD Smart TV: SAR 6,999 SAR 5,699

Save SAR 1,300: Another great TV to look at is this model from Sony, which is powered by Android TV. This means you have access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store, making your viewing experience even more enjoyable.View Deal

Amazon sale: laptop deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): SAR 6,199 SAR 5,396

Save SAR 803: The MacBook Air is a great buy for anyone looking for a powerful yet portable laptop. Powered by the new M1 chip, it's guaranteed to last through whatever you throw at it, from work to play.View Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): SAR 6,037 SAR 5,659

Save SAR 378: Amazon deals are also hitting the M1 Pro model, with this discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the best price you can find right now. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 9 i7-1185G7, 14" UHD IPS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD: SAR 8,999 SAR 7,499

Save SAR 1,500: For a truly portable laptop that can also double as a tablet, the Lenovo Yoga 9 is a great pick. It's easy to use in either format, and features faster integrated graphics and stronger battery life.View Deal

Amazon sale: tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, 10.5", 128GB: SAR 3,099 SAR 2,851

SAR 247: With the Galaxy Tab S6 you have a lot of power with you in a handy format. This powerful and super slim tablet bundled with the versatile S Pen offers you a multitude of options - whether in the office, while traveling or at home.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 WIFI (128GB storage, 6GB RAM): SAR 3,249 SAR 2,931

Save SAR 317: This great deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 makes it a perfect tablet for schoolwork or even just as a media tablet to enjoy movies and music from. View Deal

Amazon sale: Home & Kitchen deals

Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1000W: SAR 459 SAR 314

Save SAR 145: For hassle-free meals, check out the Nutricook Smart Pot Prime, which comes with an assortment of cooking routines to help make tasty dishes in half the time.View Deal

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine: SAR 650 SAR 499

Save SAR 151: This slim coffee machine is great for your office, kitchen, or anywhere you need a quick caffeine fix. Not to mention the hundreds of different flavors and roasts that you can pick up as well.View Deal

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Verge: SAR 1,275 SAR 1,050

Save SAR 225: For easy cleanup around your home, this robot vacuum will quickly clean up messes at the touch of a button. The included boundary strips also help keep it away from areas you don't want to clean.View Deal

Amazon sale: headphone deals

AirPods with wired charging case: SAR 765 SAR 569

Save SAR 196 - An incredible Amazon deal - we've spotted the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for a record-low price of SAR 569. We've only seen this price tag during major sales events like White Friday, so we'd recommend snagging this rare discount while you can.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: SAR 1,199 SAR 829

Save SAR 370 - If you're looking for noise cancelation, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro on sale for AED 829. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: SAR 1,599 SAR 1,179

Save SAR 420: If you're in the market for great noise-cancelling headphones, then grab this amazing deal on Sony's latest headphones, coming in at an amazing price tag of SAR 1,179.View Deal

Amazon sale: smartwatch deals