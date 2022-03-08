Grab this RTX 3050 GPU at its lowest price from Amazon UAE

We've just spotted what might be the cheapest RTX 3050 GPU on Amazon UAE, at AED 1,550.

Okay we'll confess, that's not exactly as cheap as the GPU's supposed $249 launch price, but with the limited number of GPUs in the market at the moment, this is a great GPU to pick up to add to your PC rig.

The Palit GeForce RTX 3050 StormX 8GB DDR6 is currently in stock on Amazon UAE, so if you've been holding out for an RTX 30 series GPU, this is a good starting point. It's decent enough to tackle most modern games at smooth frame rates with 1080p gaming, but it might not be sufficient enough for 4k glory.

Still, if you've been holding out for a GPU upgrade and want to enjoy the latest Nvidia RTX technologies at a lower price point, then this is definitely a GPU to pick up while stocks last.

Cheap RTX 3050 GPU on Amazon UAE

Palit GeForce RTX 3050 StormX 8GB DDR6 - AED 1,550

The compact but powerful StormX Series is also introduced on the GeForce RTX 3050 product line. The incredibly small package contains the mighty power of a full-sized graphics card. With only 17cm in length, StormX is perfect for small form factor system. Gamers can experience 100% performance as a full-sized card while saving space and enjoy the portability.



