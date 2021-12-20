Trending

Get the best accessories deals this week on Amazon Saudi Arabia

By published

From headphones to fitness trackers, we've rounded up the best accessories deals on Amazon Saudi Arabia

Amazon Saudi Arabia Deals
Amazon Saudi Arabia is holding a special Accessories Fest from December 20th to 25th, with deals across various electronics and accessories. You can even get an extra 10% off (up to SAR 50) on certain items, for even extra savings.

We've rounded up the best deals for you so you can get the best savings, and we'll be updating this list all week long as more deals go live, so check back often! 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700

Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds 

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Toshiba Canvio Slim3 1TB Silver

TP-Link Whole Home WiFi System, Deco M4 AC1200 (2 Pack)

WD WDS100T2B0B Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD M.2 SATA - 1 TB

Huawei Band 4 Fitness Tracker

Huawei Talkband B6 Smart Band

