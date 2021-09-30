Get some great deals on Logitech gaming mice, webcams, and more - only on Amazon Saudi Arabia

There are some great deals on Logitech products this weekend, exclusively on Amazon Saudi Arabia. If you've been saving up for a great gaming mouse like the Logitech G502 Hero, or a new webcam for better video conferencing, now is the time to grab these savings.

You can also grab a better mousepad or even a wireless keyboard to control your media center easily when you're parked on the couch. Or, opt for a keyboard that can cycle through multiple devices such as your laptop, smartphone, and iPad.

No matter what you're looking for right now, we've rounded up the best deals on Logitech products for you to take a look at.

Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard: SAR 149 SAR 109

Save AED 40: For controlling media center PCs from the comfort of your couch, this slim keyboard is great for control up to 10m away from your PC or TV.View Deal

Logitech MX Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse: SAR 459 SAR 409

Save SAR 50: The Logitech MX Vertical is designed for natural fit and comfort, and helps to reduce muscular strain and fatigue. It also supports multi-connectivity for up to three devices.View Deal

Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam: SAR 519 SAR 429

Save SAR 90: Whether you're a Twitch streamer or need a good webcam for video conferencing, the Logitech C922 is a great choice, with 1080p quality and auto-lighting correction.View Deal

Logitech G403 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: SAR 248.32 SAR 199

Save SAR 49.32: With up to 16000 max DPI sensitivity, the Logitech G403 is no slouch when it comes to gaming, and offers extra comfort and durability for long gaming sessions.View Deal

Logitech MK235 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: SAR 99 SAR 89

Save SAR 10: Short on desk space? Then this minimalist keyboard from Logitech is just what you need, complete with a space-saving wireless mouse that you can tuck away when not in use.View Deal

Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad: SAR 79 SAR 39

Save SAR 40: Every great mouse needs a great mousepad, and the G240 is a great choice that's matched to Logitech's sensors to give you the best feel and response time.View Deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: SAR 279 SAR 199

Save SAR 80: For ultimate wireless freedom without compromise, the Logitech G305 is a great choice, with long battery life and exceptional accuracy and responsiveness.View Deal

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse: SAR 599 SAR 499

Save SAR 100: Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, the Pro Wireless gaming mouse is built for extreme performance with ultra-lightweight engineering.View Deal

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: SAR 149 SAR 104.57

Save SAR 44.43: For your basic webcam needs, the C270 does exactly what it says. A 60-degree field of view and HD lighting adjustment keeps all of your video calls sharp and clear.View Deal

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse: SAR 409 SAR 349

Save SAR 60: With connectivity across multiple devices and Bluetooth support, the Logitech MX Master 2S is a great addition to any workspace, and offers fantastic battery life to boot.View Deal

Logitech SLIM FOLIO iPad Keyboard Case: SAR 389 SAR 239

Save SAR 150: Enjoy hours of comfortable typing thanks to large, well-spaced keys so your hands won’t feel crowded. With a full row of iOS shortcut keys for one-tap access to media, volume controls, and more.View Deal