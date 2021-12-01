The cheapest robot vacuum sales and deals for December 2021

If you've been waiting for the best cheap robot vacuum sales to drop their prices to suit your own wallet a little better, you're in luck. Robot vacuum deals are getting cheaper all the time, and those days of incredibly expensive Roombas are long gone now. So, if you'd like a little robot minion to help with the cleaning, check out the latest prices from around the web just below.

Robot vacuum cleaners are brilliant things, most of the time. They take one of our most hated chores and handle it for us. And, provided you keep an eye on exactly what they can suck up, you'll soon be able to come home to a freshly hoovered house every day. However, some robots are smarter than others: our cheap Vileda spends most of its time underneath the sofa, stuck and feeling sorry for itself, meanwhile, our Eufy RoboVac takes on more than it should be subjected to with ease. We're rounding up the best robot vacuum deals that take after the latter right here.

The robot vacuum prices below are much nicer than some of the ridiculous models that come in closer to a grand (yes, Dyson, we're talking about you). Stock varies greatly across various countries, so we've listed a selection of retailers at the end with regular robot vacuum sales.

The best cheap robot vacuum sales and deals

The Roomba i7 is a more recent instalment in iRobot's line of industry-leading robot vacuums. It will set you back about $100 more than the 960 below, but you're getting a serious step up in power and features for your cash. Improved suction and a self-cleaning station are the two main draws (that's right, this robot's smart enough to clean its own dust tray), but a slightly lighter profile, intelligent mapping features that learn individual rooms, and Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility also make this robot vacuum excellent quality for its price. We're seeing robot vacuum deals hitting this model a little more frequently now, as well, so you might find a better price here than you're expecting.

It might not be the cheapest robot vacuum, but the Roomba has dominated the market for a long time. While Roombas were the first robot vacuums to really excite people, this isn’t a retro choice. The range has got smarter with every model and the 960 sits at a sweet spot of price right now, even if it's not the newest release. It delivers almost everything its 980 sibling does for less money, its navigation is superb and you’ll rarely find it confused in a corner or stuck under a sofa. It self-charges and can detect significant dirt deposits - all it really lacks is the 980’s more powerful motor and carpet cleaning, or the i7's more expensive mapping and self-cleaning features. There are also some excellent robot vacuum sales on the Roomba 960 model, whereas the later versions are less likely to drop in price right now.

Neato Robotics Botvac D4 Cheap robot vacuum with mapping features Size: 32x33.5x9.9cm | Weight: 3.4Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: Yes AED 2,036.19 View Deal at Amazon Mapping features Strong suction power Smart assistant integration App is a little slow

The Neato Robotics Connected series of robot vacuum cleaners has been hit and miss. Thankfully, they got all the connectivity features of the D4 model just right. Mapping features allow you to create a model of your home within the app and direct your robot vacuum according to the layout of each room. You'll find this cheap robot vacuum offers such features for a great price - this kind of tech is usually only found on more expensive models. While some have been disappointed with the software's inability to keep up with the precision and performance of the vacuum itself, this is a nifty little robot vacuum with some important features not seen in its price rage, which makes it even better when those robot vacuum deals come around.

Samsung Powerbot R7 Cheap robot vacuum with obstacle detection Size: 34.8x34x9.7cm | Weight: 4.3Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: Yes Reliable Adjustable suction Auto-avoids obstacles

Samsung makes everything – until fairly recently it even had an artillery division – so it’s no surprise to see it bring its technology and home appliance divisions together to make cheap robot vacuum cleaners. The Powerbot is exactly what you’d expect from Samsung; solid, well designed and reliable. It looks a little like somebody took a sledgehammer to Darth Vader’s helmet but it sounds much better than that thanks to adjustable suction controls. It uses basic room mapping to work out where it is, and it has an up-facing camera to help it avoid obstacles such as pets and children. It’s on the big side, though, so make sure it’ll fit under your furniture without getting stuck.

Note: Not available in UK

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Cheap robot vacuum cleaner with Alexa support Size: 32.5x32.5x7.2cm | Weight: 2.7Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No AED 1,220.97 View Deal at Amazon Quiet but powerful Excellent Alexa integrations Doesn't get stuck

Eufy is the smart home division of Anker, and it’s released a dizzying array of smart products that often do a much better job for much less money than the bigger household names. The RoboVac range is no exception. The 30C is powerful, with a boost function for particularly stubborn debris. Its comparatively big wheels overcome most simple obstacles such as carpet edges, it runs up to 100 minutes between charges and it doesn’t sound like a washing machine full of spanners - great features on robot vacuum sales of this price. You can use the provided boundary strips to make no-go areas and it all hooks into the excellent Eufy app which plugs directly into Alexa with ease. You'll also find particularly good robot vacuum deals on this model when you head direct to Amazon.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S A cheaper Eufy robot vacuum Size: 32.5x32.5x7.2cm | Weight: 2.65Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No Cheaper than 30C model Drop sensing technology Self-charging No smart assistant or app compatibility

The 11S isn't actually any slimmer than the more powerful RoboVac 30C - both of them sit at 2.85-inches thin. That said, the 11S does have its place in the robot vacuum arena. It's cheaper than the 30C and can run for just as long with the same BoostIQ technology to keep the carpets clean too. The only difference you'll notice in your cleaning between the two models is that the 11S cuts the suction power to 1300Pa - only 200 difference maximum and at a much lower price tag. You do lose support for smart assistants as well as the Eufy app, however - the 11S ships with a remote you can use to schedule your cleaning and switch your cleaning modes. We see regular robot vacuum deals cutting the price on this model as well, so you'll find it available on sale regularly.

Ecovacs Deebot N79 A super cheap robot vacuum with regular sales Size: 33x33x7.8cm | Weight: 4.6Kg | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No AED 2,900 View Deal at Amazon It's very cheap Works on carpets It's basic

The Deebot N79 sits towards the lower end of the Ecovacs range, and that means it doesn’t have the intelligent navigation, carpet detection or mapping facilities of its more expensive stablemates. This Ecovacs model is cheap and cheerful, although like all randomly navigating robot vacuums you shouldn’t watch it work or it’ll drive you to despair as it keeps driving past obvious (to you) parts of floor. It'll get there eventually though. It’s a fairly basic device but it does have some features you don’t always find at this price: it can cope with carpets and it works with Alexa via its own dedicated smartphone app. It's an excellent starter unit, especially at the prices we often find during the cheapest robot vacuum deals.

iLife V3s Pro Cheap robot vacuum cleaner for hard floors Size: 30x30x7.6cm | Weight: 2Kg | Carpets: Low pile only | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No AED 585.48 View Deal at Amazon Cheap robot vacuum Quiet Scheduling available Little suction on carpet No assistant or app support

The iLife V3s Pro is one of the older iLife robot vacuum models. While that means it's lagging in certain features like carpet boosted suction or smart assistant or app support, you are getting a handy hardwood hoover for far less than you'd usually have to part with for. With a 120 minute runtime and automatic recharging, you might want to consider this model if you're looking for something cheap to whip around your small hardwood home on preset schedules.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cheap robot vacuums always on sale Size: 12.6x12.6x2.6-inches | Weight: 5.1 pounds | Carpets: Yes | Hard floors: Yes | Self-charging: Yes | Mapping: No AED 2,115.65 View Deal at Amazon Massive discount Good performance Reduced prices

Prices have dropped nicely on the Shark ION, from its original $449 MSRP to much more wallet-friendly prices. Unlike the pricier robot vacuum sales, the Shark navigates randomly, but its low profile means it can get under furniture that frustrates some bulkier rivals. If you wish, you can use the supplied magnetic boundary tape to make no-go areas. It’s very simple, and the app is nice, but the original MSRP was hopelessly optimistic. You can get much better robot vacuum deals on this model nowadays.

Note: Not available in the UK.

Are the cheapest robot vacuum deals worth it?

The very cheapest robot vacuum cleaners are often more hassle than they're worth. You can get these for as low as $50/£50 but often their low suction power and poor connectivity make them little more than incredibly slow remote control disks. You might also struggle to pick up spare parts and refills for some of the less well-known brands. The robot vacuum deals listed here, however, bring you the most trusted brands with products that are tried and tested at low prices. While the iRobot Roomba is your best bet for high performance cleaning, there are also plenty of excellent robot vacuum deals on offer at the $150-$200 / £150-£200 price tag below.

More robot vacuum deals

If the models above aren't fitting the bill, you'll find plenty more robot vacuum deals at the retailers below.

What to look for in cheap robot vacuum deals

It can be tempting to pick up a super cheap robot vacuum deal, but quite often when these offers are too good to be true they are just that. We regularly see knock off brands putting their devices out for under $100 but it's well worth paying the extra cash to make sure you're getting your full money's worth. If you're shopping for robot vacuum sales between $100 and $180 you'll want a device with auto-charging, scheduling, fall detection and powerful enough suction to function on anything from hard wood to medium pile carpets. Moving beyond the $200 range, you'll want to take a look at mapping capabilities and other integrations like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

