VPN deals: get the best price on privacy in 2022

It's all very well reading our guide to the very best VPN providers, but in truth you probably just want to to know what the cheapest deals are.

Luckily, because the VPN deal field is so hotly contested, there's pretty much always a big discount or handy freebie to take advantage of. So below is the curated list of the most impressive VPN deals you can get in the world at the moment.

And for the most part, you just won't find a lot of these offers by going directly to the provider's website, you'll have to click through to them from this page.

But this isn't about solely the price and we only recommend deals from VPN providers that we really rate. Which is why ExpressVPN hangs in there - it may be a tad more expensive than others, but it still has a great offer on our #1 favorite VPN and with a really tempting freebie thrown in, too.

Whether you plan to use your VPN to protect your privacy, watch Netflix on holiday or remain anonymous while you surf online, you will find the perfect VPN offer for you in our list of bargain sales. And if you're located somewhere outside the US, don't let the $ signs put you off - that's just how most providers display their pricing, but can still be purchased from anywhere.

VPN deals: top 3 offers you can get today

TechRadar exclusive! PureVPN | 5 years | PureVPN | 5 years | $6.65 $1.13 a month | Code 'tech15'

After a long term VPN subscription? Look no further. PureVPN has introduced a huge 88% saving on its 5-year plan - and it gets better. With TechRadar's exclusive discount code tech15, you can get an extra 15% off, bringing it down to essentially $1.13 a month, paying $67.96 for the whole 5-years.

NordVPN | 2 years | NordVPN | 2 years | $11.95 $3.29 per month | 72% off

The biggest name in the VPN game goes big on discounts with its multi-year plan. Commit to NordVPN's excellent service for the next two years and it will slash the monthly cost by a massive 72%. That really is phenomenal value for a provider that we rate so highly.

PIA | 39 months | PIA | 39 months | $11.95 $2.03 per month | 83% saving

Provider Private Internet Access is very much on the 'nice' list at the moment. It boasts a huge 10k+ server count and is improving its UX and feature list all the time. Pricing is a plus, too, with PIA throwing in an extra three months on three-year plans - and, for a limited time, with FREE cloud security, too!

VPN deals: best of the rest

ExpressVPN | 1 year | ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm + 3 months FREE

TechRadar's #1 trusted VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, 15 months for the price of 12 AND a whole year of unlimited cloud backup from Backblaze, too! Fantastic value on a fantastic pair of products.

Surfshark | 2 years | Surfshark | 2 years | $12.95 $2.49 per month | 81% saving

Surfshark has rested its reputation on its year-around affordable prices - and easy pick at the top of our best cheap VPN chart. Its Black Friday pricing has now disappeared, but this is still one of the most affordable premium VPNs on the market.

CyberGhost | 39 months | $2.15 per month | 83% saving CyberGhost | 39 months | $2.15 per month | 83% saving

CyberGhost becomes a really affordable VPN if you're happy to put your eggs in its security basket for three years. Sign up for 36 months and it will chuck in an extra three for free, meaning that the effective cost comes down to a rather spectacular $2.15 / £1.59 per month.

IPVanish | 1 year | IPVanish | 1 year | $10.99 $2.62 per month

While IPVanish isn't always regarded as the cheapest out there, the introductory offer on its one-year plan is actually very attractive at the moment. You pay just £31.49, which works out at $2.62 a month. A bargain price on a provider with some of the fastest connection speeds around.

Hide.me VPN | 15 months | Hide.me VPN | 15 months | $12.95 $3 per month

Hide.me has already impressed us with its super fast connections speeds and growing prowess at unblocking geo-restricted streaming services. And now it can add 'bargain pricing' to that list, with its current offer throwing in an extra three months free to bring the effective monthly price down to an excellent $3.