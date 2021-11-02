The best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals in December 2021

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals are starting to offer more and more cash off this AR racing experience now that the karts have been parked on the shelves for a few months. That means we've been seeing the Mario Kart Live price dropping by as much as $15 / £10 so far in 2021.

With all those pesky stock issues out the way, things are looking optimistic for those looking to save on a brand new Mario Kart experience. We saw some of the best offers yet over Black Friday 2021 - especially in the US.

The official Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price is $99.99 / £99.99 / AU$139. That gets you the camera-enabled cart itself, four gates and two arrow signs. With the free game download from the eShop that's everything you need to get started with augmented reality racing.

As a popular toy during the holidays, we're committed to bringing you all the best prices on this AR curio throughout December.

The best Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit prices

You'll find two Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit sets available right now - Mario and Luigi. Though you won't need both to race against AI opponents in your very own living room tracks, you will need two separate camera-enabled carts to play local multi-player. Currently, you can pick up either the Mario and Luigi flavor.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Cheap Nintendo Switch games: browse all the latest savings

When will Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals be available?

We've already seen a few Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price drops in the last couple of months, which bodes well for more discounts in the future. Plus, we're expecting to see a few Nintendo Switch bundles and Nintendo Switch Lite sales offering up Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals this year. Again, the UK has had a stronger supply of consoles over the last few months so shoppers over the pond might have a better chance at securing a discount.

Is the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price worth it?

If you've pilfered every trophy you possibly can from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since it's been available on Switch, or even if you haven't even touched the original game in years, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit price is worth it.

The AR inside this Switch add-on is surprisingly adept and you can sink hours into creating your own tracks, competing for trophies, and unlocking all the customization options open to you here.

This isn't simply a collection expensive mini-games with a novelty toy to bump up the price tag - this is a fully fledged experience with plenty of room for creativity and competition no matter your age.

All of that means this is going to be a massive holiday item. That Mario Kart Live price is solid for what you get, and demand is going to shoot up as soon as those Christmas wishlists start being penned.

Does Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit come with the game?

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is completely separated from Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. That means you won't be using your new AR RC cars with the traditional title, but instead you'll be able to download the free software from the eShop. You will, however, need the kart itself to be able to play on this free software.

Does Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit work on carpet?

Mario Kart Live does work on carpets of any depth, though in our own usage we've found that harder floors do offer a smoother overall view from the onboard camera. That said, there's a smooth transition between the two surfaces if you are running across multiple rooms and you'll still be able to use Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with carpets.

You'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch accessories on sale right now - we're rounding up the best Pro Controller deals and cheap Joy-Con sales as well here on TechRadar. Fitness fans can browse the latest Ring Fit Adventure sales, and if you're after more cardboard creativity you can also check out the best Nintendo Labo deals available right now as well.