Best cheap website builder deals 2022: save now on Wix, WordPress and more

The best cheap website builder options are no-code, drag and drop tools that include hosting, letting you build your own site from scratch, creating endless opportunities to grow your business, promote your blog, showcase your photography skills and so much more.

Searching for the best cheap website builder choices is a win-win situation. Unlike most free website builders that limit certain features but cover the basics, finding a website builder service that caters to all your needs for a fraction of the price means that you can build the perfect site without breaking the bank or compromising on quality.

November is a fantastic time to score cheap website builder deals with Cyber Monday fast approaching. To make finding these deals from top-quality website builders easier, we’ve saved you the hassle by creating a detailed list of the best cheap website builder deals on the market.

For starters, one of the top deals on offer at the moment comes from the best website builder overall, Wix. On all its Premium plans, Wix is holding a 50% off sale should you wish to upgrade from its free website builder plan. Wix’s premium plans include features such as unlimited bandwidth and priority customer support, which is crucial if you plan on creating a website to significantly grow your online presence - an offer you really can’t refuse.

We are constantly updating this list to make sure you have the best, most up to date website builder deals. If you are looking for a web host to match, you can also see more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap web hosting deals and services.

Top cheap website builder deals

Wix Get 50% off Wix's Premium website building plans

With this deal, you’ll get a free custom domain for 1 year, the ability to add Google Analytics to your site, you’ll receive 10GB of storage & unlimited bandwidth plus more, all while enjoying premium support.

Web.com Get 50% off the first month with Web.com

With Web.com, you will only need to pay $1.95 for the first month, which includes a free domain name, a professional email and hundreds of prebuilt templates. Get online quickly with all this and more at a very affordable price.

Squarespace Squarespace takes 10% off any website plan

Using the code GIMME10, Squarespace is offering a discount valid for your first purchase only. This code can be applied across Squarespace’s Personal, Business, Basic and Advanced Commerce plans.

GoDaddy 30% off your entire order

GoDaddy is offering 30% off new purchases on its top sellers. That includes website builder offerings, web hosting services and its domain registrar tool. Just use the code GDD30off at checkout.

Shopify 25% off when you pay annually with Shopify

If you are looking to start an ecommerce website for your business, Shopify is offering a discount on all its plans when you commit to paying annually. All plans include unlimited products, abandoned cart recovery, plus more.

Weebly Website Builder Save $36 per year with Weebly

Weebly's personal plan is its least expensive paid plan costing just $72 per year when you pay on an annual basis. It's monthly price is $9 per month, which would cost you $108 after 12 months.

Zoho Sites gives 37% off Starter plan Zoho Sites gives 37% off Starter plan

When you sign up to Zoho Sites' starter plan, you get 37% off if you opt for the annual paying option. The plan inclues 10GB Bandwidth per month and custom domain hosting and a website free from ads.

Get 25% off Squarespace Basic Commerce plans Get 25% off Squarespace Basic Commerce plans

Squarespace's plan includes unlimited number of website contributors, mobile-optimized websites & full access to the Squarespace Video Studio App.