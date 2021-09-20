Best Amazon Saudi Arabia deals for National Day

National Day is here in Saudi Arabia, and to celebrate the occasion Amazon Saudi Arabia is kicking off some great deals online from September 20th to 26th.

We're combing through all the offers on the site, including the best Amazon device deals, headphones, TVs, and much more. Bookmark this page and keep coming back all through the week to check out the latest and greatest deals, and make sure you grab them before they go out of stock!

Top Amazon Saudi Arabia National Day Deals

Kindle 10th Gen: SAR 399 SAR 299

Save SAR 100: If you're a fan of books but want something that's easier to carry, then this deal on a Kindle 10th Gen will certainly keep you happy.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max With FaceTime (128GB): SAR 5,199 SAR 4,549

Save SAR 650: The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a great phone for anyone looking for plenty of storage, a blazing-fast processor, and a fantastic screen. Not to mention, phenomenal front and rear facing cameras for stunning photos.View Deal

Philips 1000 Series AC1215/90 Air Purifier: SAR 1,160 SAR 881

Save SAR 279: Want to have your home smelling fresh and clean all day long? Invest in this Philips air purifier to keep a track on air quality in your home, with real-time air feedback.View Deal

Nikon Coolpix B600 Digital Camera: SAR 1,249 SAR 1,099

Save SAR 150: With 60x optical zoom and 120x dynamic fine zoom, you can capture some fantastic shots with this gem from Nikon. Even in challenging lighting conditions, photos come out clear no matter the distance.View Deal

Top laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (i7-10750h, 15.6", 16GB, 1TBHDD + 256GBSSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti): SAR 5,149 SAR 4,800

Save SAR 348: Get your gaming fix while on the go with this gaming laptop from Lenovo, featuring plenty of storage space and a fast processor to get through the latest PC titles.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 9 (i7-1185G7, 14" UHD IPS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): SAR 8,999 SAR 7,499

Save SAR 1,500: Need some power for your daily workload? This Lenovo laptop not only converts between laptop and tablet mode, but has enough juice under the hood to handle pretty much anything you throw at it.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Intel Core i5-1035G7, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM): SAR 5,899 SAR 3,899

Save SAR 2,000: Get this great deal on a Surface Laptop 3 to get all of your work done whether you're in the office, on the road, or working from home. Now with up to 11.5 hours of battery life to keep you going throughout your work day.View Deal

Top smartphone and tablet deals

Lenovo Tab M10: SAR 699 SAR 599

Save SAR 100: Perfect for entertainment, school work, or playing games on, the Lenovo Tab M10 offers plenty of choices in a portable and lightweight form factor. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 WIFI (128GB storage, 6GB RAM): SAR 3,249 SAR 2,931

Save SAR 317: This great deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 makes it a perfect tablet for schoolwork or even just as a media tablet to enjoy movies and music from. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Dual SIM - 128GB: SAR 5,199 SAR 3,699

Save SAR 1,500: If you're in the market for a reliable smartphone that offers epic photography and a blazing-fast processor, then the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is exactly what you need.View Deal

Top Home and Kitchen deals

Philips Air Fryer 0.8KG, 4.1L capacity: SAR 426 SAR 276

Save SAR 276: For healthier, cleaner cooking, try the Philips Air Fryer, which is capable of preparing a variety of dishes with very little supervision. View Deal

Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1000W: SAR 459 SAR 314

Save SAR 145: For hassle-free meals, check out the Nutricook Smart Pot Prime, which comes with an assortment of cooking routines to help make tasty dishes in half the time.View Deal

RoboVac G10 Robot Vacuum: SAR 899 SAR 849

Save SAR 50: For easy cleanup around your home, this robot vacuum will quickly clean up messes at the touch of a button. The included boundary strips also help keep it away from areas you don't want to clean.View Deal

Top TV deals

Samsung 75 Inch TV Crystal UHD 4K: SAR 10,499 SAR 6,199

Save SAR 4,300: This 75" TV from Samsung packs plenty of detail when it comes to picture quality, and is a great addition to any bedroom or living room that lacks a smart TV. With 4K and HDR support to boot, it's a great upgrade for any space in your home.View Deal

Sony Bravia 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: SAR 7,499 SAR 6,299

Save SAR 1,200: Another great TV to look at is this model from Sony, which is powered by Android TV. This means you have access to thousands of apps via the Google Play store, making your viewing experience even more enjoyable.View Deal