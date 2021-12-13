Here are the best deals on Amazon UAE this week

Last updated: 19th December 2021

Amazon sales are perfect for scoring incredible deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to appliances, furniture, smart home devices, and more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we're created this guide with this week's best Amazon sales and stand-out deals.

Below you'll find links to stand-out Amazon deals, which include TVs, headphones, kitchen appliances, and laptops, to name a few. We'll be updating this page with all the latest Amazon sales, so make sure to bookmark this page and come back each week to find the best deals out there.

Amazon sale: top deals

AED 529 Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen - 8GB) - AED 529 AED 269

Save AED 260: The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

AED 1,499 Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones: AED 1,499 AED 925

Save AED 574: These noise cancelling headphones from Sony are our top pick for any time you want to get some peace and quiet to yourself. They're a whopping AED 560 off, so grab this deal as quickly as you can.

AED 264 Mi Box S Android 4K media player: AED 264 AED 194

Save AED 70: If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade a non-smart TV, then the Mi Box S is a great choice. You have access to the Android app store, as well as most modern streaming applications in one compact device.

AED 645 TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System(Deco M5) - AED 645 AED 575

Save AED 69: Deco M5 uses 3 units working seamlessly to create a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 square feet. Rather than Wi-Fi range extender that need multiple network names and passwords, Deco M5 allows you to enjoy seamless roaming throughout the house, with a single network name and password

Amazon sale: laptop deals

AED 6,899 Razer Book 13 (13.4" FHD-60Hz Touch Display, Intel Core i7-1165G7 Quad Core Processor, Intel Iris XE Graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) - AED 6,899 AED 4,999

Save AED 1,900: Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity

AED 4,199 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): AED 4,199 AED 3,505

Save AED 694: The MacBook Air is a great buy for anyone looking for a powerful yet portable laptop. Powered by the new M1 chip, it's guaranteed to last through whatever you throw at it, from work to play.

AED 3,781 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3 Inch, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics) - AED 3,781 AED 2,699

Save AED 1,082: Next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally. A powerful Pro - with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics.

Amazon sale: Phone and tablet deals

AED 599 Lenovo Tab M10: AED 599 AED 499

Save AED 100: Whether it's media entertainment, reading, or anything else on the go, the Lenovo Tab M10 is a super portable tablet that won't break the bank.

Amazon sale: Home & Kitchen deals

AED 599 Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1200W: AED 599 AED 499

Save AED 100: For hassle-free meals, check out the Nutricook Smart Pot Prime, which comes with an assortment of cooking routines to help make tasty dishes in half the time.

Amazon sale: audio deals

AED 1,499 Edifier Studio Bookshelf Speaker - AED 1,499 AED 1,271

Save AED 227: Connect to multiple sources at the same time and reduce time spent fiddling with inputs. Swap inputs or playback on the fly with the included remote. Coupled with Digital Sound Processing DSP technology, you get 120 watts of rich, powerful sound.

AED 1,999 Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, by Anker - AED 1,999 AED 1,699

Save AED 300: Cutting-edge DLP technology creates a stunning 720p, 200-ANSI-lumen image up to 100” in size. This projector is ideal for use in low-light environments.

AirPods with wired charging case: AED 679 AirPods with wired charging case: AED 679 AED 479

Save AED 200 - An incredible Amazon deal - we've spotted the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for a record-low price of AED 479. We've only seen this price tag during major sales events like White Friday, so we'd recommend snagging this rare discount while you can.



AED 5,999 Sony ST5000 7.1.2ch 800W Dolby Atmos Soundbar: AED 5,999 AED 4,999

Save AED 1,600: Need some extra punch for those movie nights? This soundbar from Sony delivers quite a kick, with Dolby Atmos support that makes you feel like you're right in the middle of the action.