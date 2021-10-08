Apple Watch 7 pre-orders open in Saudi and UAE: Here's how to buy one

Apple Watch 7 pre-orders will officially begin Friday, October 8 at 3PM KSA and 4PM UAE time. We've created this guide with everything you need to know about Apple Watch 7 and where to pre-order one.

The Apple Watch 7 has a starting price of SAR 1,799 / AED 1,599, which is the exact launch cost of its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 6. The smartwatch features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Apple Watch 7 pre-orders will be available from the Apple Store and Amazon with an official ship date of Friday, October 15.

When and where you can pre-order the Apple Watch 7?

You can officially pre-order the Apple Watch 7 on Friday, October 8 at 3PM KSA time or 4PM UAE time, with a ship date of October 15.

KSA: Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 7

If you're in Saudi Arabia, you can pre-order the Apple Watch 7 from Amazon.sa that will be carrying both the 41mm and 45mm sizes in GPS and Cellular models. Amazon will be carrying the Apple Watch 7 in Aluminum and Stainless Steel models in a variety of colors.

UAE: Where to pre-order the Apple Watch 7



In the UAE, the Apple Watch 7 will be available to purchase from the Apple Store as well as third-party retailers such as including Amazon



How much will the Apple Watch 7 cost?

The Apple Watch 7 GPS-only model has a starting price of SAR 1,799 / AED 1,599 for the 41mm version and SAR 2,239 / AED 1,999 for the LTE. The following table highlights the different pricing for the different models.

Apple Watch 7 pricing in KSA and UAE Model KSA UAE Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Aluminium Case SAR 1,799 AED 1,599 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Aluminium Case SAR 2,239 AED 1,999 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm Aluminium Case SAR 1,929 AED 1,719 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Aluminium Case SAR 2,369 AED 2,119 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Stainless Steel Case SAR 2,999 AED 2,799 Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Stainless Steel Case SAR 3,439 AED 3,199

What Apple Watch 7 deals are we expecting - and when?

The earliest we expect to see any deals on Apple Watch 7 will likely be near Amazon's White Friday 2021 sale where we should see slight discounts on the smartwatch.



Thanks to the Apple Watch 7 release, it's also a fantastic time to find deals on older models and we've included the best prices below on the Apple Watch 3, SE, and the Apple Watch Series 6.