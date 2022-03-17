Amazon UAE Ramadan Sale 2022: the best early access deals for Prime Members

Amazon's Ramadan Sale 2022 runs from March 18th to 27th, but Prime Members get access a whole day early until 11.45pm on March 17th. There are a ton of savings to be found across a variety of categories - from laptops to cameras to home gadgets, there are a number of awesome things for you to grab, with more deals being added in.

If you're a Prime member, you'll get to enjoy free shipping on your orders, along with other benefits to enjoy all year round. We'll of course be updating this list regularly until the sale ends, so make sure you check back often to get the best deals for Amazon's Ramadan sale.

Best Ramadan Smartphone Deals

SAMSUNG Galaxy Note20 Ultra 256GB Storage and 8GB RAM - AED 3,442 AED 3,029

Save AED 413: The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is the ultimate gaming experience that goes where you go and more. It’s a director-grade 8K video camera, it’s a multitasking computer suite and it’s anything but your average smartphone. Plus, you can enjoy the Galaxy’s most powerful and responsive S Pen yet, which puts more control than ever before between your fingers.

SAMSUNG Galaxy M52 5G 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM - AED 1,199 AED 1,129

Save AED 70: Stream, play your games, and watch your content on the large, 6.7 inch edge to edge screen with FHD+ technology. Frame and capture more perspectives around you. Take moments that stand out with a 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide, or 5MP macro camera.

Best Ramadan Home and Kitchen Deals

Nespresso Vertuo - AED 999 AED 599

Save AED 400: A single elegant machine. 5 coffee cup sizes at your fingertips. From generous Carafe Pour-Over Style (535 ml), to classic coffee mug (230 ml) or balanced Gran Lungo (150 ml). And of course, intense single (40 ml) or double (80 ml) Espresso. Sealed in single-serve coffee pods for a fresh brew, from field to cup.

roborock S7 Robot Vacuum And Mop - AED 2,322 AED 1,709

Save AED 612: Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 - AED 621 AED 449

Save AED 172: Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 has a Particle CADR of up to 400m³/h, able to deliver 6660L of purified air per minute, and with 360° all-round air intake, whole-room air purification is effortless.

Black+Decker 15-in-1 Steam Mop - AED 773 AED 537

Save AED 235: 380ml bowl size with a heat up time of 30 secs, fill bowl with tap water and use it. You can auto select your steam mechanism. Power through even the most stubborn grease and grime with the Steam Burst function.

Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1200 Watts - AED 599 AED 339

Save AED 260: The Smart Pot is a pressure cooker, sauté pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker, steamer, soup maker, yogurt maker, cake maker and food warmer all-in-one. With 10 one-touch presets for your favourite food, there's no pressure to figure out timings or temperatures.

Fellow Stagg Electric Water Boiler - AED 655 AED 524

Save AED 131: By turning the knob, you select your desired temperature ranging from 50C to 100C, and Stagg EKG does the rest. No more guessing degrees. A discreet, black LCD screen indicates the desired Set Temperature and the Real Time Temperature with an illuminating element to show the heating progress.

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner DEEBOT OZMO920 - AED 2,699 AED 959

Save AED 1,740: Deebot can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99. 26% of bacteria on floors. The ECOVACS Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, Deebot automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

Nebula Capsule projector - AED 1,199 AED 999

Save AED 200: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction. A seamless aluminum body ensures greater durability and a meager 15 oz weight to effortlessly go wherever you do.

Samsung 8kg Front Load Washing Machine with EcoBubble - AED 1,506 AED 1,350

Save AED 156: Enjoy efficient cleaning, even at low temperatures with Eco Bubble technology. Detergent is turned into bubbles, so it quickly penetrates fabric and removes dirt easily, while saving energy and protecting its color and texture.

TELESIN 2-Pack Batteries for GoPro Hero - AED 169 AED 135

Save AED 34: TELESIN 2-Pack Batteries and Charger Kit is fully compatible with Original GoPro Hero 10 Hero 9 Black. Provide up to 112 minutes of shooting time on a single battery.

Best Ramadan Gaming Deals

Oculus Quest 2 128 GB - AED 1,899 AED 1,249

Save AED 650: Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and an updated high-resolution display. With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favourites in the expansive Quest content library.

Xbox Series S with 2 Controllers (White + Red) - AED 1,511 AED 1,299

Save AED 212: Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Your games, saves and backups are safe in the cloud. Plus, enjoy the ability to pre-order and pre-install upcoming games so you're ready to play the moment they launch.

Best Ramadan Amazon Device Deals

Ring Indoor Cam (wired): AED 399 AED 299

Save AED 100: This compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone and tablet. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all of your Ring devices in the Ring app.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) - AED 189 AED 119

Save AED 70: Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses the Alexa Voice Service to play music, read the news, answer questions, recite the Quran, control compatible smart home devices, set timers and more.

All-New Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - AED 999 AED 699

Save AED 300: Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber. Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons.

Amazon Echo (4th generation) - AED 449 AED 309

Save AED 140: Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses the Alexa Voice Service to play music, read the news, answer questions, recite the Quran, control compatible smart home devices, set timers and more.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery - AED 839 AED 659

Save AED 180: Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack and comes with an easy to recharge battery. Monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and Live View, real-time video.

Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen): AED 579 AED 399

Save AED 180: The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof (IPX8), so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Ring Floodlight Cam - AED 1,099 AED 699

Save AED 400: Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. You'll get a notification as soon as movement is detected and monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and Live View, real-time video.

Best Ramadan Audio deals

Anker Soundcore Life - AED 299 AED 239

Save AED 60: Life P3 noise cancelling wireless earbuds' thumping sound is produced by custom 11mm composite drivers. Activate BassUp mode in the app to further intensify bass in real-time.