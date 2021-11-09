Amazon Saudi Arabia's 11.11 Sale 2021: the best deals for Single's Day

Amazon's 11.11 Sale 2021 runs from November 10th to 12th, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, then you get an early start! You now have access to special deals from November 9th, a full day ahead of everyone else.

From laptops to cameras to home gadgets, there are a number of awesome things for you to grab on Single's Day, with more deals being added in.

If you're a Prime member, make sure you check out these deals beforehand, and grab some of the best ones that we'll be collecting below. We'll of course be updating this list regularly until the sale ends, so make sure you check back often to get the best deals for Amazon's 11.11 sale.

Best Single's Day Deals

SAR 8,999 Samsung 65" QLED 4K TV QA65Q60AAUXUM (2021 Model): SAR 8,999 SAR 4,999

Save SAR 4,500: Watch what's on your TV and your mobile on the same screen at the same time. Whether it's live stats for sports or video guides for games, simply connect your phone and multi-screen like never before.

SAR 5,149 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 256GB: SAR 5,149 SAR 3,199

Save SAR 1,950: Featuring a 6.9" Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED technology guarantees detailed images with true-to-life colours. The S Pen with Bluetooth functionality, that lets you write, draw and control many important features using intuitive gestures.

SAR 599 Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse: SAR 599 SAR 409

Save SAR 190: Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Pro Wireless gaming mouse is built for extreme performance. With pro-grade USB wireless performance, LIGHTSPEED provides a rock-solid and super-fast 1ms report rate connection, without the drag and distraction of a cord.

Best Single's Day Smartphone Deals

SAR 5,199 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, 128GB: SAR 5,199 SAR 3,499

Save SAR 1,700: Capture the never-been-seen before with two 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, 108MP wide, and 40MP front camera. Record in 8K, the highest resolution video in a smartphone, and get crisp footage that looks better than the cinema.

SAR 3,349 Samsung Galaxy S21 Dual SIM - 128GB: SAR 3,349 SAR 2,499

Save SAR 850: The Samsung Galaxy's first 5NM processor packs power and speed in a smaller package – offering you more efficiency and performance. Content comes alive on the HDR10+ certified 6.2-inch screen. Complementing it is a 120Hz refresh rate, so that you get incredibly smooth scrolling and gaming.

SAR 1,159 Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro, Dual SIM, 256GB: SAR 1,159 SAR 899

Save SAR 260: Compared to the POCO X3 NFC, POCO X3 Pro significantly increases performance through the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, the leading 4G flagship processor in 2021. With this powerful chip, you can enjoy mobile gaming at high speed, even graphically demanding games on high settings.

SAR 799 Moto G9 Power Smartphone: SAR 799 SAR 569

Save SAR 230: Go up to 60 hours on a single charge with a 6000 mAh battery. Capture sharper, brighter high-res images, professional-looking portraits, and incredibly detailed close-ups with 64MP triple camera.

Best Single's Day PC Deals

SAR 3,842 Acer Nitro 5 AN515 Gaming Notebook (10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB+256GB SSD Storage, GeForce GTX 1650Ti, 15.6" FHD IPS Display): SAR 3,842 SAR 3,299

Save SAR 543: The Nitro 5 laptop packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor & high-performance NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics, along with other gaming-rich features to deliver a fantastic gaming experience, wherever you want.

SAR 6,799 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet (12.3 Inch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16 GB Memory, 256 GB SSD): SAR 6,799 SAR 5,799

Save SAR 1,000: A powerful Pro - with a laptop-class Intel Core processor and improved graphics. You now have more ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.

SAR 5,519 HP Spectre x360 Convertible 14-ea0003nx (13.5" WUXGA+, touch screen, Intel® Core™ i5 11th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): SAR 5,519 SAR 4,699

Save SAR 820: Whether as a tablet or a laptop, the HP Spectre x360 can fulfill both roles, with a responsive touchscreen and plenty of power to get through your daily tasks. With an Intel Core i5 Processor, you get performance to meet your creative needs.

SAR 2,099 HP Laptop 15-da2028nx (15.6" HD, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, 4GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, DVD-RW): SAR 2,099 SAR 1,699

Save SAR 400: This HP laptop is great for light office work or even for your kids to do their schoolwork on. The long battery life and super-fast storage means that you'll be blazing through your workload in no time.

Best Single's Day Home and Kitchen Deals

SAR 631 Nutribullet Pro 900 Watts: SAR 631 SAR 321

Save SAR 310: The Nutribullet is the fastest, easiest solution for making nutrient- packed smoothies. Load it up with your favorite whole foods like nuts, berries and spinach, then push, twist and blend your way to a healthier lifestyle.

SAR 449 Nutricook Rapid Air Fryer -3.6L: SAR 449 SAR 239

Save SAR 210: The SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts temperature to make everything super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The Rapid Air Fryer comes with the helpful Shake reminder, letting you know when to shake the contents for an even fry.

Philips 1000 Series AC1215 Air Purifier: SAR 1,160 Philips 1000 Series AC1215 Air Purifier: SAR 1,160 SAR 616

Save SAR 616: With instant air quality feedback, this Philips air purifier is great for spaces up to 63 square meters. It's able to filter out fine particles in the air and can activate Night sensing mode to quickly purify the air in your bedroom while you sleep.

Best Single's Day Amazon Device Deals

Ring Indoor Cam (wired): SAR 249 Ring Indoor Cam (wired): SAR 249 SAR 179

Save SAR 100: This compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone and tablet. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all of your Ring devices in the Ring app.

All-New Kindle (10th Gen): SAR 399 All-New Kindle (10th Gen): SAR 399 SAR 259

Save SAR 140: The adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night. Browse millions of books on the Kindle store, and enjoy weeks of battery life on a single charge.