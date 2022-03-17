Amazon Saudi Arabia Ramadan Sale 2022: the best early access deals for Prime Members

Amazon's Ramadan Sale 2022 runs from March 18th to 27th, but Prime Members get access a whole day early until 11.45pm on March 17th. There are a ton of savings to be found across a variety of categories - from laptops to cameras to home gadgets, there are a number of awesome things for you to grab, with more deals being added in.

If you're a Prime member, you'll get to enjoy free shipping on your orders, along with other benefits to enjoy all year round. We'll of course be updating this list regularly until the sale ends, so make sure you check back often to get the best deals for Amazon's Ramadan sale.

Make sure you come back to this page often to see the latest list of the best deals to grab until March 27th.

Best Ramadan Smartphone Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S, Dual SIM, 128GB, 6GB RAM - SAR 949 SAR 779

Save SAR 170: The Redmi Note 10S comes with a quad camera ready to photograph the best moments throughout your day. Easily capture anything from distant landscapes to detailed close-up shots. Featuring higher volume and wider sound range, the dual speakers will transport you to a new world whether you are watching movies or playing games.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Note20 256GB Storage and 8GB RAM - SAR 2,599 SAR 2,399

Save SAR 200: The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is the ultimate gaming experience that goes where you go and more. It’s a director-grade 8K video camera, it’s a multitasking computer suite and it’s anything but your average smartphone. Plus, you can enjoy the Galaxy’s most powerful and responsive S Pen yet, which puts more control than ever before between your fingers.

SAMSUNG Galaxy M52 5G 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM - SAR 1,799 SAR 1,199

Save SAR 600: Stream, play your games, and watch your content on the large, 6.7 inch edge to edge screen with FHD+ technology. Frame and capture more perspectives around you. Take moments that stand out with a 64MP main, 12MP ultrawide, or 5MP macro camera.

Best Ramadan Home and Kitchen Deals

Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1200 Watts - SAR 615 SAR 364

Save SAR 250: The Smart Pot is a pressure cooker, sauté pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker, steamer, soup maker, yogurt maker, cake maker and food warmer all-in-one. With 10 one-touch presets for your favourite food, there's no pressure to figure out timings or temperatures.

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum Cleaner DEEBOT OZMO920 - SAR 1,499 SAR 1,049

Save SAR 450: Deebot can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove up to 99. 26% of bacteria on floors. The ECOVACS Home app enables you to adjust the water level of the mopping. With carpet detection, Deebot automatically avoids carpets when it mops.

Best Ramadan Gaming Deals

Oculus Quest 2 128 GB - SAR 1,999 SAR 1,549

Save SAR 450: Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and an updated high-resolution display. With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favourites in the expansive Quest content library.

Xbox Series S with 2 Controllers (White + Red) - SAR 1,608 SAR 1,349

Save SAR 259: Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Your games, saves and backups are safe in the cloud. Plus, enjoy the ability to pre-order and pre-install upcoming games so you're ready to play the moment they launch.

Best Ramadan Amazon Device Deals

Ring Indoor Cam (wired): SAR 279 SAR 199

Save SAR 80: This compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone and tablet. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all of your Ring devices in the Ring app.

Echo Dot (3rd generation) - SAR 199 SAR 119

Save SAR 80: Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses the Alexa Voice Service to play music, read the news, answer questions, recite the Quran, control compatible smart home devices, set timers and more.

All-New Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - SAR 1,089 SAR 749

Save SAR 340: Adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber. Waterproof (IPX8) so you can read in the bath or by the pool. Thin and light ergonomic design with dedicated page turn buttons.

Amazon Echo (4th generation) - SAR 479 SAR 329

Save SAR 150: Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses the Alexa Voice Service to play music, read the news, answer questions, recite the Quran, control compatible smart home devices, set timers and more.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery - SAR 979 SAR 659

Save SAR 320: Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Powered by the quick-release rechargeable battery pack and comes with an easy to recharge battery. Monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and Live View, real-time video.

Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen): SAR 549 SAR 259

Save SAR 290: The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof (IPX8), so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Ring Floodlight Cam - SAR 1,359 SAR 799

Save SAR 560: Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. You'll get a notification as soon as movement is detected and monitors your home in 1080p HD video with infrared night vision and Live View, real-time video.

Best Ramadan Audio deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 - SAR 1,599 SAR 1,029

Save SAR 570: Premium sound quality with industry-leading NC. Improved new algorithm with HD noise cancelling processer QN1 & New Bluetooth chip. Dual noise sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds - SAR 1,450 SAR 999

Save SAR 451: 11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, & videos without distractions. Transparency mode lets the outside world in for quick conversations.