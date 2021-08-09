AirPods price in UAE: Where to get the best price for Apple's wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods are a great pair of wireless earbuds to have if you own an iPhone. They’re compact, easy to carry around, and charge up quickly. But there are a number of models to choose from, and their prices can vary quite a bit.

Whether you’re buying your AirPods from Apple directly, or if you’d like to score some savings by buying it online instead, we’ve rounded up the best places to get a good deal on your Apple AirPods.

Depending on what model you’re choosing, prices may change slightly through the rest of the year, especially during White Friday sales. Keep checking this page for the best deals as we track them across the web.

Apple AirPods 2019 (with Charging Case) - AED 679 AED 465 The most basic model of Apple's AirPods comes with a standard charging case, and you can charge it using a Lightning cable. The case itself extends your 5 hours of playtime to nearly 24 hours, so you can always make sure that your AirPods are charged up and ready to go.View Deal

Apple AirPods (with Wireless Charging Case) - AED 672 Step up your game with the Apple AirPods bundled with a handy wireless charging case. Simply place your AirPods in their case, and then place the case on a compatible wireless charger to juice it back up. No cables, no fuss.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro - AED 999 AED 712 For the best audio experience from Apple, splurge for the Apple AirPods Pro. With amazing noise-cancelling, customizable fit, wireless charging case, and Adaptive EQ, you'll really enjoy taking these for a spin.View Deal

Get free AirPods when you shop at Apple

(Image credit: Apple)

Looking to buy a new laptop or iPad from Apple? The company is currently running a promotion where if you buy particular Macbook or iPad models, you get a free pair of AirPods.

The promotion is valid in the Apple Education store, and is applicable when you buy either a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, iPad Air, or iPad Pro.

Click here to check out Apple's current promotion, but be aware that it's limited to stock availability and can change at any time.