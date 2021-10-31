White Friday 2021: here are the best sales and deals we expect to see on Amazon Saudi Arabia

White Friday deals are just around the corner, which means incredible sales are coming your way from Amazon Saudi Arabia. We've created the ultimate White Friday deals guide to bring you all the best early offers and tell you everything else you need to know about the White Friday 2021 sale.



While we know the official date of White Friday 2021 (November 26), there may be a chance that early deals will crop up online days before, so it's important to keep your eyes peeled for great discounts and limited-quantity sales.



Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it with all the best early offers and all the latest White Friday 2021 news. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know to score your dream White Friday deal, including when sales start, how to find the best bargains, and what White Friday deals you can expect.

Can you shop early White Friday deals on Amazon Saudi Arabia right now? Technically, no, but you can check out our Amazon Saudi Arabia's Top Deals page to see if there's anything there that might catch your attention.



We'll be combing through the best sales to bring you the best early White Friday sales and stand-out deals, including AirPods, the Instant Pot, TVs, and more. While we can't guarantee you'll see a lower price during the official White Friday sale, the deals we'll be selecting are record-low prices, so you're sure to snag a bargain either way.



White Friday deals 2021: our predictions

White Friday 2021 should continue last year's trend of not just offering discounts but offering discounts on items you'll actually want to buy. We expect the White Friday 2021 sales event to also offer similar deals on Apple's latest devices, such as Airpods, the Apple Watch, and iPads. We should also see significant discounts on Amazon's own devices as well as deals on the year's hottest toys and kitchen appliances.

How do I get the best White Friday deals in 2021?

Homework can really help when it comes to finding the best White Friday deals. Some retailers up prices from August through to October to offer supposedly amazing discounts on White Friday, so don’t be fooled by such moves.

They’re particularly prevalent in expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops, with products that were dropped down to a great bargain price suddenly being pushed back to their MSRP again.

It’s also an excellent idea to be flexible: for example, if you're after a Samsung UHD TV, it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on White Friday 2021, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

So do your research on what matters, and we’ll do our best to give you the right comparison needed to score the best White Friday deals.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking that something that looks like a five-star set is the same but cheaper - certain elements (often with regards to screen quality or image processing) won’t be as high quality to achieve that lower price point.

White Friday deals: FAQs

When is White Friday 2021? When is White Friday 2021? The official White Friday date for this year is November 26, 2021. The actual date shifts every year, but the day of the week stays the same.



Last year, retailers kicked off the White Friday sales earlier than ever to create even more buzz and avoid shipping delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We can't predict the circumstances around this year's sale, but we should still see White Friday deals start to pop up at the end of October.