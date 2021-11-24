White Friday 2021: the best sales and deals on Amazon UAE

White Friday week is finally here, and the deals have started coming all week long. We've created the ultimate White Friday deals guide to bring you all the best early offers and tell you everything else you need to know about the White Friday 2021 sale.



While Amazon Prime members got to check out the deals a day early, now anyone can jump in and enjoy savings on Amazon UAE throughout the week. Not a Prime member yet? It's still a good idea to sign up - Prime members can enjoy free shipping on orders from Amazon UAE as well as from Amazon Global stores. The Amazon White Friday Sale will also run until November 29th, giving you more time to grab the best bargains.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it with all the best early offers and all the latest White Friday 2021 news. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know to score your dream White Friday deal, including when sales start, how to find the best bargains, and what White Friday deals you can expect.

We'll be combing through the best sales to bring you the best early White Friday sales and stand-out deals, including AirPods, the Instant Pot, TVs, and more. While we can't guarantee you'll see a lower price during the official White Friday sale, the deals we'll be selecting are record-low prices, so you're sure to snag a bargain either way.

Top White Friday Amazon Device Deals

AED 249 Ring Indoor Cam - AED 249 AED 149

Save AED 100: Compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or select Echo devices. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all of your Ring devices in the Ring app.

AED 529 Kindle Paperwhite (10th Gen) - AED 529 AED 329

Save AED 200: The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

AED 1,099 All-New Kindle Oasis 32GB (10th Gen) - AED 1,099 AED 769

Save AED 330: The all-new Kindle Oasis features a 7”, 300 ppi Paperwhite display using the latest e-ink technology and a sleek ergonomic design with page turn buttons, perfect for one handed reading. An included adjustable warm light provides a richer reading experience in any light.

AED 359 All-New Kindle (10th Gen) 8GB - AED 359 AED 239

Save AED 120: Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night. Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

AED 399 Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In - AED 399 AED 249

Save AED 100: See, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or selected Echo devices with Stick Up Cam Plug-In, a wired camera that can be mounted anywhere, indoors or outdoors.



Top White Friday Phone and Tablet deals

AED 3,319 Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 256 GB 5G - AED 3,319 AED 3,099

Save AED 220: The ultimate gaming experience that goes where you go, this phone also offers an 8K video camera. Plus, you can enjoy the Galaxy’s most powerful and responsive S Pen yet, it puts more control than ever before between your fingers.

AED 949 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Dual SIM 128GB - AED 949 AED 679

Save AED 270: Enjoy superb photos with the 64MP camera, even in dim light settings. A 33W Fast Charging 5000 mAh battery means you can last through the day, and charge up quickly when you need a battery boost.

AED 2,289 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128 GB - AED 2,289 AED 2,047

Save AED 241: Transform your tablet into a PC experience with DeX mode and optional keyboard with expanded trackpad. Experience cinematic viewing with larger edge to edge displays, TFT LCD screen, and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Surround sound.

AED 2,399 Huawei Matepad Pro, 10.8", LTE, 256GB - AED 2,399 AED 1,999

Save AED 400: With the 90% screen-to-body ratio and bezels stripped back to 4.9 mm, the 10.8 inch Huawei FullView Display offers remarkable visual experiences. Huawei MatePad Pro supports Multi-screen Collaboration with Huawei phones running EMUI 10.0 or later, to make life and work easier.

AED 2,199 OPPO Reno6 5G Dual SIM 128GB - AED 2,199 AED 2,099

Save AED 100: With 90hz refresh rate and 8GB ram, it makes the screen more responsive to touch. FHD+ eye care display enhances the screen brightness adjustment and feasts your eyes on vibrant details. Comes with free OPPO True Wireless W12 earbuds + Mobile Stand

AED 559 Samsung Galaxy M12 LTE Dual SIM 64GB - AED 559 AED 499

Save AED 60: Day or night, the long-lasting battery will keep up with you and your activities. And with a quick charge, you'll get back to it right away. See more of what you love on the expansive 6.5-inch super AMOLED screen with HD+ technology. Movies, games, or multi-tasking, you’re in for an immersive experience.

Top White Friday TV Deals

AED 7,499 Samsung 65" The Frame (2021) - AED 7,499 AED 5,499

Save AED 2,000: The Frame is a TV when it's on and when turned off becomes an elegant, modern frame that seamlessly blends with your home decor. Art Mode lets your display your personal art and photo collection when the TV is turned off, beautifying your space and providing inspiration.

AED 1,199 Anker Nebula Capsule Projector - AED 1,199 AED 799

Save AED 400: DLP's advanced IntelliBright algorithms deliver remarkably bright (100 ANSI lumens), vivid picture up to 100 inches big. Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker to pump out sound in every direction.

AED 6,299 Samsung 75 Inches AU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Flat Smart TV (2021) - AED 6,299 AED 4,999

Save AED 1,300: Crystal Processor 4K delivers more lifelike color expressions thanks to its sophisticated color mapping technology and powerful 4K upscaling. Q Symphony allows your TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers.

AED 4,299 Samsung 55" The Serif QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2020) - AED 4,299 AED 3,299

Save AED 1,000: Versatile design and a stylish frame ensures that The Serif (2020) looks elegant anywhere in the room. With just a tap, you can share your favorite music and content directly on your TV.

AED 5,999 LG OLED TV 65 Inch B1 Series - AED 5,999 AED 5,399

Save AED 600: Enjoy crystal-clear images on 4K OLED Display, powered by A7 Gen4 AI Processor. Experience Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, powered by LG ThinQ AI.

AED 4,099 Sony 55 Inch BRAVIA XR X90J - AED 4,099 AED 3,599

Save AED 500: Enjoy spectacular colors, deep blacks, and a viewing experience like no other with the Sony Bravia X90J. With full Android TV support, you have access to thousands of apps to enhance your daily viewing experience.

AED 3,997 Hisense 75 inch 75A6GE UHD SMART TV - AED 3,997 AED 3,499

Save AED 498: Dolby Vision HDR technology gives an astonishing brightness and contrast depth by 40 times brighter and blacks 10 times darker than standard picture. Includes 6 months Shahid membership and 3 months OSN membership.

AED 5,999 Samsung 65 Inches Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) - AED 5,999 AED 4,399

Save AED 1,600: Quantum Processor 4K drives all-around performance with intelligent optimisation, along with Dual LED that optimises the backlight for enhanced contrast. Experience vividly realistic sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite that puts you in the centre of the action.

Top White Friday PC Deals

AED 1,699 Microsoft Surface GO 2 Tablet-PC (Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 10.5 inch, Intel UHD Graphics 615) - AED 1,699 AED 999

Save AED 700: Everyday performance for every task, anywhere. Surface Go 2 can handle every to-do item throughout your day. Jot down ideas, help out with homework, create and practice presentations, and manage your email.

AED 7,773 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7-1065G7, 12.3 Inch, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics) - AED 7,773 AED 6,499

Save AED 1,274: Meet the next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally. More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.

AED 3,781 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3 Inch, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, no keyboard) - AED 3,781 AED 2,999

Save AED 782: Meet the next-gen laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work and play more naturally. More ways to connect, with both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.

AED 3,899 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro (14" 2.8K Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce MX450) - AED 3,899 AEAD 3,499

Save AED 400: Get started faster by simply flipping open the lid of your IdeaPad 5 Pro. Then, thanks to its infrared camera with facial recognition, enjoy instant, smart login. Go cordless for longer, with 15 minutes’ charging time gives you another two hours of battery life.

AED 389 Logitech C930e Webcam - AED 389 AED 310

Save AED 80: The C930e Webcam features 90-degree field of view, pan, tilt, and 4x digital zoom, allowing you to adjust the frame to fit your environment. It's certified compatible with Skype for Business and Cisco Jabber, and offers enhanced integration with Blue Jeans, Broad soft, Life-size Cloud, Vidyo, and Zoom.

Top White Friday Toys & Gaming Deals

AED 649 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Helicarrier - AED 649 AED 369

Save AED 280: Features the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier, hi-tech flying aircraft toy carrier with a cockpit for 3 minifigures, and a small fighter toy jet. The Helicarrier has rotors, realistic rotating blades, mega missile launcher, sphere cannons, 6-stud shooters, plus a special prison cell.

AED 974 LEGO Creator Ghostbusters ECTO-1 - AED 974 AED 826

Save AED 148: This is no Ghostbusters toy. It’s a car kit for adults with working steering, trapdoor with ghost trap, an extending gunner seat, plus a moving ghost sniffer and other paranormal detection equipment.

AED 7,299 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2020 (15.6'' FHD-144 Hz display, Intel Core i7-10750H, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - AED 7,299 AED 6,249

Save AED 1,050: Incredible performance paired with the fast 144Hz 15.6" Full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win. Fully loaded with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and HDMI, for a desktop-class experience

AED 589 LEGO Icons Porsche 911 - AED 589 AED 499

Save AED 90: Explore all the Porsche 911 features including the rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six engine, working steering, gearshift, emergency brake and tilting seats. The Porsche 911 Turbo model car features a wide rear axle, an integrated spoiler, plus a turbocharged engine complete with intercooler.

AED 140 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) - AED 140 AED 115

Save AED 24: You are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you.

AED 134 Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) - AED 134 AED 77

Save AED 56: Explore a massive urban open-world where you can visit London's many famous landmarks. Experience a never-seen-before gameplay innovation - anyone you see can join your team complete with a unique backstory, personality, and skill set

AED 1,599 Nintendo Switch (OLED model) - AED 1,599 AED 1,449

Save AED 150: Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop. Use the dock's LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired Internet connection. Enjoy enhanced sound from the system's onboard speakers when playing in handheld and tabletop modes

LEGO Creator Expert Colosseum - LEGO Creator Expert Colosseum - AED 2,499 AED 1,999

Save AED 499: Bring to life your own brick-built model of the mighty Colosseum with this engaging and rewarding LEGO Colosseum model kit for adults. With an astounding 9,036 pieces, this Colosseum model is the biggest LEGO set ever (as at November 2020), providing hours of relaxation for adults who love building sets.

AED 849 Cougar Gaming Chair Armor One - AED 849 AED 549

Save AED 300: Cougar Armor One brings you the comfort you need to thoroughly enjoy long gaming sessions. Fully adjustable and made of first quality materials, this gaming chair also features the unique Cougar design that has become a sign of the passion for gaming.

AED 589 Elgato Stream Deck - AED 589 AED 469

Save AED 120: 15 LCD keys to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio and more. Personalize keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds available.

AED 7,599 HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 15-ek1004ne (15.6" FHD, 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060) - AED 7,599 AED 6,899

Save AED 700: This streamlined dream machine sports a speedy Intel processor and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cooled by OMEN Tempest Cooling. It features a stunning and fast display and master-class Audio by Bang & Olufsen.

AED 299 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - AED 299 AED 159

Save AED 140: Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses.

AED 2,099 Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) - AED 2,099 AED 1,499

Save AED 600: Make every move count with a blazing-fast processor and high-resolution display. With backward compatibility, you can explore new titles and old favourites in the expansive Quest content library.

AED 1,511 Xbox Series S with 2 controllers - AED 1,511 AED 1,299

Save AED 212: Go all digital with the Xbox Series S and build a library of digital games. Your games, saves and backups are safe in the cloud. Plus, enjoy the ability to pre-order and pre-install upcoming games so you’re ready to play the moment they launch.

AED 4,299 Acer Nitro 515 Gaming Notebook + Headset + Mouse + 23.8''Monitor - AED 4,299 AED 4,000

Save AED 299: Explore and enjoy a new level of gaming with the powerful Nitro 5. The solid, understated design houses a lightning-quick 144Hz FHD IPS display and a lineup of impressive tech to enhance every aspect of gameplay.

Top White Friday Fitness Deals

AED 999 Fitbit Versa 3 - AED 999 AED 616

Save AED 382: Use 24/7 heart rate tracking with Fitbit’s enhanced PurePulse 2.0 technology to better track calorie burn and optimise effort during workouts & see your resting heart rate trends and cardio fitness level in the Fitbit app.

AED 3,399 Assault AirBike Classic - AED 3,399 AED 2,787

Save AED 612: The onboard computer features motivational programs providing many programs to accomplish your fitness goals. Set a calorie, distance, or time target goal with the advanced computer display, while integrated messaging helps inspire you to keep workouts fresh.

AED 5,096 Concept 2 Model D Indoor Rower with PM5 Monitor - AED 5,096 AED 3,999

Save AED 1096.54: Includes the Performance Monitor 5, giving you accurate, comparable data for every row. Adjustable monitor arm, 35.5cm seat height, nickel-plated chain, adjustable footrests and ergonomic handle. Easily separates into two pieces for storage.

AED 1,955 Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 - AED 1,955 AED 1,399

Save AED 556: 600 W powerful motor performance and 25 km/h maximum speed - three speed modes to easily adjust your speed to your environment. A full charge can take you 45km, and can be folded up in 3 seconds to fit compactly into small spaces.

Top White Friday Home & Kitchen Deals

AED 2,299 ECOVACS Deebot N8+ with Auto-Empty Station - AED 2,299 AED 1,799

Save AED 500: The robotic automatically self-empties its dustbin after cleaning. The station’s disposable dust bag holds up to one month’s dirt and debris. Allows you to clean hard-to-reach dust and dirt embedded in floor crevices and deep in the bottom layer of your carpets while maintaining durability and low noise levels.

AED 1,999 Philips Series 2000I Air Purifier - AED 1,999 AED 1,599

Save AED 400: This air purifier automatically monitors, reacts, and purifies the air around you, and can cycle through three cleaning modes. Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room.

AED 1,499 Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Deep cleaner + Featherweight 2in1 Upright Vacuum Bundle - AED 1,499 AED 1,049

Save AED 450: Buy Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Cleanshot Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner and get the Bissell Featherweight 2in1 stick vacuum for free. Converts to hand vacuum for quick clean-ups, get to stairs, corners or even your car with ease.

AED 819 Black+Decker 4-in-1 Cordless Powerseries Extreme Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner - AED 819 AED 599

Save AED 220: The switchable brush is designed to remove stuck pet hair, coarse and stubborn dirt easily and effectively from carpets and hard floors. The brush is easy to remove and easy to clean.

AED 97 Oral-B Vitality - AED 97 AED 67

Save AED 30: Inspired by professional dental tools, the Vitality 100 rotating toothbrush head is designed to clean tooth-by-tooth while being gentle on your teeth and gums, with the dentist inspired Ultrathin head. It is ideal for people looking for enhanced cleaning and have sensitive teeth.

AED 2,299 Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute - AED 2,299 AED 1,699

Save AED 600: With full-size suction power, and a 40% bigger bin for bigger cleans. The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum has the most powerful suction of any cordless stick vacuum in use. Up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction. Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.

AED 2,080 Roborock S6 MaxV - AED 2,080 AED 1,905

Save AED 175: Using twin cameras and proprietary ReactiveAI obstacle recognition, S6 MaxV accurately avoids everyday objects and unknown obstacles, making automatic cleaning more worry free than ever. App controlled mopping is ultra customizable, from scheduling to room specific mopping.

AED 999 Moulinex Masterchef Gourmet Kitchen Machine, 1100 Watts - AED 999 AED 699

Save AED 300: Serve a multicourse meal to the guests at home with the Moulinex Masterchef Gourmet Multi-Purpose Kitchen Machine. It features 7 attachments to get the most out of your cooking requirements. The appliance delivers 1100W of peak power to grind, mix, knead, and process various food items.

AED 943 Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush - AED 943 AED 559

Save AED 384: Five cleaning modes offer a custom cleaning experience. Pre-set timers help you follow dental recommended brushing time and ensure thorough brushing throughout the mouth.

AED 1,1,99 Ninja OP500 Foodi Ultimate Pressure Cooker - AED 1,1,99 AED 979

Save AED 219: One pot does the lot. Get creative with 9 cooking functions and Ninja's exclusive TenderCrisp Technology. Perfectly sized for up to 6 people, you can cook and crisp a whole 3kg roast chicken.

AED 999 De'Longhi Dedica Style Pump Espresso Machine - AED 999 AED 649

Save AED 350: All De'Longhi pump-driven coffee makers come with 15 bar professional pressure for perfect coffee. Professional filter holder for ground coffee (1-2) cups and easy serving pods.

AED 499 Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine (with 3 Capsule Boxes) - AED 499 AED 359

Save AED 140: With Mini Me’s, up to 15 bar, pressure system you will enjoy a professional coffee with a thick, velvety crema. Take you pick from over 16 coffee creations: choose from a range of intense espressos, smooth cappuccinos, aromatic Grandes, even hot chocolate, teas, and many more.

AED 599 Nutricook Smart Pot Prime 1200 Watts - AED 599 AED 299

Save AED 300: The Smart Pot is a pressure cooker, sauté pot, slow cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker, steamer, soup maker, yogurt maker, cake maker and food warmer all-in-one. With 10 one-touch presets for your favourite food, there's no pressure to figure out timings or temperatures.

AED 449 Nutribullet 900 Watts 10 Piece Set - AED 449 AED 299

Save AED 150: Power your day - 900 watts of power in this compact powerhouse turns anything from strawberries to spinach into smooth, sippable nutrition.

AED 399 Nutricook Air Fryer 2, 1500 Watts - AED 399 AED 269

Save AED 130: The breakthrough SmartTemp technology automatically adjusts temperature to make everything super crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The Air Fryer 2 comes with the helpful Shake reminder, letting you know when to shake the contents for an even fry.

AED 4,799 iRobot Roomba i7+ - AED 4,799 AED 2,599

Save AED 2,200: Forget about vacuuming for months - for up to 60 days, the i7+ automatically empties its bin into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with AllergenLock bags that use 4 layers of allergen blocking material to trap 99% of pollen and mold.

AED 649 Philips Hue lightstrip Plus V4 Base Kit 2M + 1M Extension - AED 649 AED 449

Save AED 200: Colourful, flexible, powerful - with a simple and easy setup, start adding colour under kitchen cabinets, kitchen islands, bed frames or behind your TV in no time, Easily bend, cut and stick the lightstrip to any solid surface using the adhesive tape and get the flexibility you need.

Top White Friday Camera Deals

AED 1,795 DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo - AED 1,795 AED 1,499

Save AED 296: Weighing under 250 grams, Mavic Mini is almost as light as the average smartphone. This makes it exceptionally portable and places it in the lowest and safest weight class of drones.

AED 2,592 Sony ZV-1 Vlog Camera - AED 2,592 AED 2,299

Save AED 293: The ZV-1 is designed for vlogging, featuring a vari angle LCD screen, recording lamp for selfie shooting, secure grip and easy operation. Record high sound quality a directional 3 capsule mic and wind shield is supplied with this camera.

AED 2,999 Canon EOS 800D EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM lens - 24.2 MP - AED 2,999 AED 2,349

Save AED 650: The Canon EOS 800D makes it easy to take stunning photos that you'll be proud of. With improved low-light performance, every detail can be captured whether you're taking photos or shooting videos.

AED 509 DJI OM 4 - Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal - AED 509 AED 400

Save AED 108: Whether you’re taking a selfie or a group photo, hands-free is the way to go. Remotely control OM 4 with just a gesture. Snapping a pic or starting a video has never been this convenient.

Top White Friday Audio Deals

AED 899 Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - AED 899 AED 549

Save AED 350: Sony’s noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality.

AED 1,249 Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - AED 1,249 AED 790

Save AED 458: Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up, but produces a sound that’s nothing short of large. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a superior wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity.

AED 1,549 Shure SM7B Cardioid Studio Microphone - AED 1,549 AED 1,349

Save AED 200: The SM7B microphone has a wide-range frequency response that preserves the natural beauty of the sound it captures. This makes it a premium microphone, used in studio booths around the world and a fantastic option for a podcasting microphone as well.

AED 729 Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker - AED 729 AED 549

Save AED 180: Bose technology delivers big sound and deep lows from an ultra-compact speaker. Built-in speakerphone for taking calls and accessing Siri or the Google Assistant from your iOS or Android device.

AED 1,649 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - AED 1,649 AED 1,099

Save AED 550: Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling control distractions or let ambient sound in. Turn any space into a workplace with powerful noise cancelling, astonishing sound and unrivalled voice pickup.

AED 1,599 Sony XG500 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker - AED 1,599 AED 1,199

Save AED 400: The SRS-XG500 is perfect for taking a powerful sound outside. Plus, with a durable exterior, an IP66 Water resistant and Dustproof rating, 30 hour battery life and an easy-to-hold handle, you can take it almost wherever you want to go.

AED 1,199 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones - AED 1,199 AED 899

Save AED 300: 11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, & videos without distractions. Transparency mode lets the outside world in for quick conversations.

AED 999 Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone - AED 999 AED 849

Save AED 150: The MV7 was inspired by the legendary SM7B and is a dynamic microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces alike. Activate Auto Level Mode, select your preferred voice tone and distance from the microphone, and let the microphone adjust your level for a consistent output, no matter if you're recording or live streaming.

AED 1,149 Shure MV7 Podcasting Microphone with Manfrotto Tripod Stand - AED 1,149 AED 999

Save AED 150: The MV7 was inspired by the legendary SM7B and is a dynamic microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces alike. This special podcasting bundle includes a Manfrotto desk tripod stand for easy podcasting sessions.

AED 1,999 Sony HT-G700 DOLBY ATMOS Premium 3.1ch Sound bar - AED 1,999 AED 1,199

Save AED 800: Sound is fine-tuned to match the height of your TV by S-Force PRO. Now, even if your TV is bigger than 55 inches, it will sound like audio is coming from your TV screen, putting you deeper into everything you watch.

AED 749 Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds - AED 749 AED 469

Save AED 280: Ergonomic shape makes eargels exceptionally comfortable and the ideal fit for every type of ear – IP57 rating means fully waterproof and sweatproof wherever you go.

AED 1,199 Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Earbuds - AED 1,199 AED 999

Save AED 200: Two noise sensing microphones per ear – one feed-forward and one feed-back – on the surface of the headphones catch more of the ambient sounds of your surroundings, whether it’s in-flight noise, city traffic or office chatter.

AED 1,499 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - AED 1,499 AED 899

Save AED 600: Dual noise sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1.

White Friday deals 2021

White Friday 2021 should continue last year's trend of not just offering discounts but offering discounts on items you'll actually want to buy. We expect the White Friday 2021 sales event to also offer similar deals on Apple's latest devices, such as Airpods, the Apple Watch, and iPads. We should also see significant discounts on Amazon's own devices as well as deals on the year's hottest toys and kitchen appliances.

How do I get the best White Friday deals in 2021?

Homework can really help when it comes to finding the best White Friday deals. Some retailers up prices from August through to October to offer supposedly amazing discounts on White Friday, so don’t be fooled by such moves.

They’re particularly prevalent in expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops, with products that were dropped down to a great bargain price suddenly being pushed back to their MSRP again.

It’s also an excellent idea to be flexible: for example, if you're after a Samsung UHD TV, it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on White Friday 2021, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

So do your research on what matters, and we’ll do our best to give you the right comparison needed to score the best White Friday deals.

However, don’t be fooled into thinking that something that looks like a five-star set is the same but cheaper - certain elements (often with regards to screen quality or image processing) won’t be as high quality to achieve that lower price point.

White Friday deals: FAQs

When is White Friday 2021? When is White Friday 2021? The official White Friday date for this year is November 26, 2021. The actual date shifts every year, but the day of the week stays the same. Luckily, Amazon will be running its White Friday Deals from 22nd – 29th November, so you'll have plenty of time to grab some savings.



Last year, retailers kicked off the White Friday sales earlier than ever to create even more buzz and avoid shipping delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We can't predict the circumstances around this year's sale, but we should still see White Friday deals start to pop up at the end of October.