What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services

We’ve got a couple of new theatrical releases coming this weekend, including Oscar-nominated films. First is The Godfather, heading back to cinemas for its 50th anniversary and restored in glorious 4K. Steven Soderbergh returns to the director’s chair with Kimi, a new thriller starring Zoë Kravitz.

If you feel like staying at home, then there’s a lot to see on streaming as well. Tyler Perry’s Madea returns in A Madea Homecoming, and there’s also the prequel Vikings: Valhalla, both coming to Netflix. Not only that, but the final season of Killing Eve debuts on OSN, plus House of Gucci arrives on Starz Play.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

The Godfather (50th Anniversary)

Considered one of the greatest movies of all time, Francis Ford Copolla’s classic returns to cinemas this month. Restored frame-by-frame in 4K, the 1972 movie adapts Mario Puzo’s novel that chronicles the lives of the Corleone family from the early days of Mafia boss Vito Corleone up until his son Michael takes over.

The Godfather (50th Anniversary) releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 24th

Belfast

This coming-of-age drama directed by Kenneth Branagh details the life of a kid growing up in Belfast, Nothern Ireland. The film is set in 1969 during the start of The Troubles and showcases the life of a working-class family from the yes of a 9-year-old boy.

Belfast releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 24th

Kimi

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Kimi tells the story of a female tech worker with agoraphobia who has just discovered evidence linked to a violent crime. Kimi is met with defiance when she tries to report it, and she must face her fears to bring justice to the victim.

Kimi releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 24th

C’mon C’mon

A radio journalist travels around the country interviewing kids about their plans for the future. He also cares for his young nephew Jesse, which gave him a new perspective in life and made him realise his emotional struggles as they travel from state to state.

C’mon C’mon releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 24th

A Madea Homecoming

Madea’s back, and now she’s going home to Netflix – sort of. Tyler Perry returns to the role that made him famous and brings with it the craziness of Madea, who must put up with the crazy family drama that could ruin her great-grandson’s graduation celebration.

A Madea Homecoming is streaming on Netflix on February 25th

Vikings: Valhalla

Set almost a century after the original Vikings series, it will tell the story of the most famous Norsemen in history. It looks at the clashes between Vikings and Royals as they struggle with their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs and will show the end of the Viking Age.

Vikings: Valhalla is streaming on Netflix on February 25th

Killing Eve

Join MI5 agent Eve and assassin Villanelle as they go all out in this spy thriller that's now on its last season. The fourth season looks into Eve as she dives inside the mind of her nemesis in a bid to end everything once and for all.

Final Season is streaming on OSN on February 28th

Shatner in Space

This hour-long special showcases the events before, during, and after William Shatner’s life-changing space flight that gave him the title of the oldest person to travel to the cosmos. It also showcases the growing friendship between the Star Trek star and Jeff Bezos.

Shatner in Space is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 25th

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

This anthology series is based on a 2019 book by Mike Issac that details the rise and fall of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. It features the famous hail riding company at the height of its popularity, showing another side of Silicon Valley.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is streaming on Starz Play on February 28th

House of Gucci

This biographical crime drama tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife and prime suspect in the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the Gucci fashion brand. It details the dynasty of the brand over the years, with Lady Gaga playing Reggiani.

House of Gucci is streaming on Starz Play on February 23rd