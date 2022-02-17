What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

Liam Neeson returns to his action roots with the new action film Blacklight coming to cinemas this week. If you like survival thrillers, then you’ll enjoy Zac Efron’s latest movie, Gold, where he plays a traveller who scores a big piece of treasure.

Moving on to streaming, this week is loaded with new movies and series covering every genre you can imagine. Leatherface returns with Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix, and the thriller Severance is coming to Apple TV+. Fans of the hit show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also have something to look forward to as the fourth season debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Blacklight

Liam Neeson stars as an agent hired by the government to take out operatives whose covers have been exposed by the enemies. As he prepares to take them out, he soon discovers a conspiracy taking place within the same organisation that hired him and unwittingly put his life on the line.

Blacklight releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 17th

Gold

This action survival thriller stars Zac Efron as a drifter set in the future. Together with another drifter, the two of them stumble on the largest gold nugget ever found. Dreaming of the immediate wealth that they can get, one decides to leave and bring back the necessary tools to take it while another is forced to remain and endure the harsh outdoor elements and intruders.

Gold releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 17th

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This eighth sequel to the famous horror classic now takes place in the present time. Continuing straight from the 1974 movie, a group of influencers visit a Texas ghost town to revive it. But fun turns to mayhem when they unwillingly encounter Leatherface, a serial killer that uses human skin as his mask.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is streaming on Netflix on February 18th

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

This documentary from producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard looks at the recent scandal of Boeing. It looks at the investigation of the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed more than 300 people and shines a light on the company’s alleged preference of profit over passenger safety.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing is streaming on Netflix on February 18th

The Cuphead Show!

Based on the hit game, this TV will follow the misadventures of Cuphead accompanied by his brother Mugman. Like the game, their adventures are hampered by tricks played on by the Devil as they roam around their homeworld of Inkwell Isles.

The Cuphead Show! is streaming on Netflix on February 18th

Space Force

A comedy that centres on a four-star general forced to team up with an eccentric scientist to form Space Force. It continues the efforts of various men and women who establish the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces by the year 2024.

Season 2 is streaming on Netflix on February 18th

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Welcome to the 1960s. Midge finally finds a gig where she can have the total creative freedom that helps her hone her act. But this commitment comes at a price when her craft creates an unwanted rift between her family and friends.

Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime on February 18th

Severance

This workplace thriller gives a new meaning to work-life balance. It tells the story of Mark, a team leader whose memories were surgically divided between work and his personal life. This unorthodox experiment troubles Mark, and he soon finds himself at the centre of a mystery that will show the true nature of his work.

Severance is streaming on Apple TV+ on February 18th

Tina

This documentary takes an intimate look at the life and glorious career of Tina Turner. It details her struggles as a singer and wife while dealing with fame that made her a global phenomenon.

Tina is streaming on OSN on February 21st

Dr Death

Inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch, it follows the doctor as he starts his neurosurgery practice. When fellow physicians become concerned about patients dying or being permanently disabled after undergoing spinal surgery, they team up with a prosecutor to stop him before the bodies start piling up.

Dr Death is streaming on Starz Play on February 17th