What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

Big budget movies are back, and this week three big Hollywood movies are showing in cinemas. The romcom Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson should be the perfect Valentines movie, while the sequel Death on the Nile finally opens in cinemas after multiple delays. Tom Holland returns to cinemas now playing as Nathan Drake in the big-screen adaptation of the popular video game franchise Uncharted.

As for streaming, Josh Hartnett returns in the thriller The Fear Index debuting on OSN and Inventing Anna, a new drama from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes coming this week on OSN.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Uncharted

Showcasing the early days of Nathan Drake, Tom Holland plays that popular video game character in this adaptation of the Naughty Dog game. Joined by his mentor Sully, he ventures on a dangerous quest looking for a long-lost treasure as well as finding the whereabouts of Nathan's long-lost brother.

Uncharted releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 10th

Death on the Nile

A sequel to Murder on the Orient Express, the film brings back Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot as he tries to solve a murder onboard the SS Karnak cruising on the Nile. Like the first movie, this sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Death on the Nile releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia Cinemas on February 10th

Marry Me

A famous pop star accepts a random wedding proposal from a stranger after finding out her fiancée has cheated on her. Much to the stranger's surprise, he now must face the limelight as the pop star's new partner, including the craziness that comes with it.

Marry Me releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on February 10th

Inventing Anna

Produced by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, this miniseries tells the story of a journalist investigating the case of Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress. Posing as Anna Delvey, she successfully defrauded banks and even wealthy acquaintances in New York.

Limited series is streaming on Netflix on February 11th

The Fear Index

Based on the best-selling novel by Robert Harris, this miniseries centres on an American physicist that created an AI system to exploit fear in financial markets that can yield significant returns. John Hartnett stars in the lead role and is joined by Jerry Killick, Hans Peterson, and Arsher Ali.

The Fear Index is streaming on OSN on February 11th

Ex-Machina

This sci-fi thriller directed by Alex Garland stars Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Sonoya Mizuno, and Oscar Isaac. In the movie, a programmer was invited by his company's CEO to administer an experiment on a human-like female robot, which exhibits near-perfect human qualities.

Ex-Machina is now streaming on Starz Play

I Want You Back

Peter and Emma share a common trait: they were dumped by their exes. As they scout in misery seeing their former loved ones move on to new romances, they both team up and plan a desperate plan to win their exes back – but will they succeed in bringing them back into their arms?

I Want You Back is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11th

The Sky is Everywhere

Co-produced by A24, this film is based on the adult novel of the same. It tells the story of a 17-year-old girl named Lennie Walker, living with her grandmother. Despite her beaming radiant exterior, she constantly struggles with grief as she tries to move on after the sudden death of her older sister.

The Sky is Everywhere is streaming on Apple TV+ on February 14th