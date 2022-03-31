What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

Sony continues to expand their own Marvel universe with Morbius, which finally gets a theatrical release after being delayed several times. Jared Leto headlines the cast and plays a doctor that unknowingly infects himself with a cure that gave him symptoms of vampirism.

Anyone looking for a good laugh should check out The Bubble from Judd Apatow streaming on Netflix. Set during the pandemic, it centres on a typical Hollywood production that struggles to finish shooting as both the cast and crew try their best to be safe. The highly anticipated local adaptation Suits Arabia is also debuting on OSN+ with a 30-episode line-up during Ramadan.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Morbius

Another Marvel (anti) hero arrives in the form of Dr Michael Morbius. While searching for a cure for a rare blood disease that he has been living with since birth, he suddenly infects himself with a treatment that turns him into a living vampire.

Morbius releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 31st

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Told from two perspectives, this drama tells the story of the first moon landing in 1969. One is told from the eyes of the astronaut and the mission control team behind the unforgettable moment, and another view is seen from the eyes of a small kid living in Houston, Texas.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood is streaming on Netflix on April 1st

The Bubble

This Judd Apatow comedy features A-list actors shooting a movie inside a pandemic bubble. From sneaking out to melting down, both the cast and the crew of the film struggle to finish this action sequel without being infected and in quarantine.

The Bubble is streaming on Netflix on April 1st

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

This behind-the-scenes mockumentary looks at the personal lives of a comedian girl group. Audiences will get to have a look at the various jokes and improvs that need to be done to create new and fresh material for their presentation.

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain is streaming on Netflix on April 1st

Trivia Quest

Calling all brainiacs! Here’s another interactive Netflix title that you should look out for. Based on the game Trivia Crack, viewers will be asked to answer 24 questions every day during the entire month of April. Topics will cover various categories that include pop culture, history, and science, and you can use the remote to answer the questions presented in a multiple-choice format.

Trivia Quest is streaming on Netflix on April 1st

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

This reality show pits six couples who are about to get married. In eight weeks, all the couples must decide if they really want to tie the knot. But there’s a twist. Each partner can also choose a new partner from any of the other couples and decide if that’s the future they want to go with.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is streaming on Netflix on April 6th

Luxe Listings Sydney

Australia’s most luxurious real estate agents are back for a second season. Expect a peek at more million-dollar mansions and tensions that arise from each of the heavyweight realtors. The returning cast includes Gavin Rubinstein, D'Leanne Lewis and Simon Cohen and is joined by a new realtor – Monika Tu.

Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 1st

Slow Horses

This spy thriller centres on British MI5 agent River Cartwright who was exiled to Slough House after a botched mission. Stuck in a place along with other rejects, also known as slow horses, they soon find themselves involved in a gambit with a dangerous individual.

Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+ on April 1st

Suits Arabia

Featuring some of the region’s most famous faces, the local adaptation of the hit series will have 30 episodes spanning over two seasons. The cast includes Asser Yassin, Ahmed Dawoud, Saba Mubarak, Reem Mostafa, Tara Emad, and Mohamed Shahin.

Suits Arabia is streaming on OSN+ on Ramadan 1