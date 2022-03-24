What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in the action-comedy The Lost City, who are also joined by Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt. If you prefer something scarier, the horror film The Seed also comes out this weekend in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas.

Video game fans should also be excited because the live-action adaptation of the hit game Halo is debuting on OSN+ this week, along with the highly-acclaimed Persian movie A Hero. Lastly, after more than a year of waiting, the second season of Bridgerton finally arrives on Netflix.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

The Lost City

Author Loretta Sage enjoys writing her adventures that became famous thanks to a handsome model named Alan, that graces the cover of her books. Loretta gets kidnapped by a billionaire looking for a long-lost treasure based on her last novel during a book tour. Determined to prove that he’s more than just a pretty face, Alan decides to save Loretta from her captors.

The Lost City releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 24th

The Seed

A group of friends decide to head for a weekend getaway in a remote luxury villa. While initially enjoying their retreat, they soon find out there’s more to that place than they’ve bargained for. What follows is a scary tale of horror, death and, yes, alien invasion.

The Seed releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals

This love story based on the best-selling novel of the same name centres on a photographer who falls in love with his stylist. But the woman soon develops a rare disease that makes her age rapidly, forcing him to spend as much time with her before it’s too late.

Love Like the Falling Petals is streaming on Netflix on March 24th

Bridgerton

Follow the romantic and scandalous adventures of Daphne Bridgerton and the rest of the Bridgerton family as they look for a potential lifetime partner for her. The second season follows the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, who starts his own quest for love.

Season 2 is streaming on Netflix on March 25th

Pachinko

Love knows no borders in this series, starring Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, and Minha Kim that travels across Korea, Japan and America. It centres on the story of two lovers set against the backdrop of war, loss and triumph.

Pachinko is streaming on Apple TV+ on March 25th with new episodes debuting every week

Halo

Based on the popular video game, this series centres on the cybernetically-enhanced soldier known as Master Chief. He leads the fight against the alien race known as the Covenant set in the 26th century. Pablo Schreiber leads the cast as Master Chief, joined by Jen Taylor, who will voice the virtual assistant Cortana.

Halo is streaming on OSN+ on March 25th

A Hero

This highly-acclaimed film from Asghar Farhadi tells the story of Rahim, who was sent to prison for not paying his debt. He was granted a two-day leave to sort out his mess and convinced the creditor to pay at least part of the total sum. However, getting that money will be more complicated than Rahim has expected.

A Hero is streaming on OSN+ on March 25th

Tell Me Your Secrets

The series follows the lives of three strangers – Emma, John and Mary – as they all try and run away from their mysterious pasts. Unfortunate situations occur that would force each of them to reveal their personal troubles, which could turn them from victims to perpetrators.

Tell Me Your Secrets is streaming on OSN+ on March 29th