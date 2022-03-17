What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

We have a lot of exciting movie releases this month, starting with Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance, which sees the director pair up with Jake Gyllenhaal. The Oscar-nominated movie The Worst Person in the World is also getting a regional release just in time for the awards season.

Jason Segel shows a different side in the movie Windfall coming to Netflix this weekend. There’s also Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and Master starring Regina Hall that are both streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Ambulance

Seasoned director Michael Bay directs this new action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Two siblings decide to rob a bank and take off with $32 million. When the plan goes sideways, they hijack an ambulance and take an EMT hostage in a bid to stay alive while they plan a getaway.

Ambulance releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 17th

The Worst Person in the World

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, this dark comedy-drama centres on a woman battling her inner struggles to find true love and what to do with her career. The film is the last movie in director Joachim Trier’s Oslo Trilogy.

The Worst Person in the World releases in UAE cinemas on March 17th

Windfall

Jason Segel stars in this thriller as a man breaks into a vacation home owned by a tech billionaire. His stay at the empty house is soon cut short when the owner and his wife soon arrive. Caught red-handed, he will go to extreme measures to get out and take more than just what he came for.

Windfall is streaming on Netflix on March 18th

Black Crab

Noomi Rapace leads a stellar cast in this post-apocalyptic action thriller. She plays Caroline, who is on a mission to transport a mysterious package that could end an ongoing war. More than just obeying her orders, Caroline has other personal agendas that make her desperate to complete this mission.

Black Crab is streaming on Netflix on March 18th

Is It Cake?

It's the ultimate game of deception. Watch as the world's best bakers try and fool celebrity judges in recreating real-life objects. The more realistic it is, the bigger is their chance at winning the top prize.

Is It Cake? is streaming on Netflix on March 18th

Deep Water

Based on the Patricia Highsmith novel, the movie stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple on the verge of separating led by various issues. Far from being resolved, the situation escalates as secrets are exposed and soon becomes a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Deep Water is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 18th

Master

This horror film stars Regina Hall as the first woman of colour to become a ‘master’ inside a residence hall located in the fictional institute of Ancaster Collage. All seems to be well until she starts experiencing apparitions of ghosts of the previous women of colour who lived in the house and never had such privilege.

Master is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 18th

The Boss Baby: Family Business

This sequel follows the Templeton brothers, now adults but are brought back together when someone asks for their help. The help turns out to be from a new Boss Baby, who is asking assistance to stop a professor’s evil plans.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is streaming on OSN on March 19th