What to watch this week: New movies and TV shows in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia

Are you looking for the best show to binge-watch or maybe the latest movies you can see in the cinema? We have a lot of great releases this week in cinemas and on streaming services, so worry not as we give you the best movies and TV shows that you can watch this weekend.

This weekend will see another bunch of movies that everyone can enjoy. Pixar is back with another animated feature with Turning Red which features Rosalie Ciang and Sandra Oh. Chris Pine also headlines a new thriller in The Contractor, where he plays a special forces agent who is on the run.

The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds is streaming on Netflix this weekend and will reunite him with Free Guy director Shawn Levy. The fifth installments in The Purge series, The Forever Purge, is also debuting exclusively on OSN, and lastly, the highly-anticipated series WeCrashed also streams this weekend on Apple TV+.

We have you covered as look into all the new TV shows as well in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We’ve handpicked shows from all the streaming services such as OSN, Netflix, Starz Play, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ as well as the cinema.

Turning Red

This new Pixar movie tells the story of a 13-year-old girl named Mei Lee who is torn between being the best daughter to her mother and enjoying the chaotic life of a teenager. But that’s the least of her worries because Mei turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited or stressed.

Turning Red releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 10th

The Contractor

A former special forces agent is forced to take a job at a private firm after being discharged from the Army. However, when his mission goes sideways, he finds himself being hunted. Using his skills as a soldier, he must now fight his way to uncover the truth behind the people who betrayed him.

The Contractor releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 10th

The Desperate Hour

Naomi Watts stars in this thriller directed by Phillip Noyce. Watts plays a mother who is currently mourning the loss of her husband and struggling to connect with her teenage son. As she goes on a morning jog, her life is turned upside down when a shooting takes place in her son’s school.

The Desperate Hour releases in UAE and Saudi Arabia cinemas on March 10th

The Adam Project

Adam Reed is a time-travelling fighter pilot who crashlands in 2022, where he finds his 12-year-old self. Teaming up with his younger self, they both confront their late father in a bid to find some closure while on a mission to save the world.

The Adam Project is streaming on Netflix on March 11th

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

From the executive product of Tiger King comes Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fame. It tells the story of how Sarma Melngailis was conned by her then-boyfriend that she met on the internet and promised her fame and fortune. The two are now on the run after taking more than $2 million from their clients. Watch how they caught the Vegan Queen that's now a Vegan Fugitive.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is streaming on Netflix on March 16th

Theodosia

Set in the early 1900s, Theodosia tells the story of Theo as she tries to fight a mysterious society that wants to destroy the entire world using dark magic. As she sets out for battle, she enlists the help of her brother Henry and her friends Will and Safiya, who happens to be an Egyptian Princess.

Theodosia is streaming on OSN on March 11th

The Forever Purge

The fifth movie in the popular franchise takes on a new direction as the United States is placed into a state of chaos led by people who have decided to continue The Purge. Caught in the centre of it all is an immigrant family trying to cross the border to stay alive.

The Forever Purge is streaming on OSN on March 11th

WeCrashed

Starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, this series looks at the love story at the centre of a scandal. Based on the true story of WeWork, it tells the story of the company and the people behind it, from its early days as a single coworking space that grew to a $47 billion brand in less than ten years.

WeCrashed is streaming on Apple TV+ on March 11th with the first three episodes and a new episode debuting weekly

Upload

This sci-fi comedy from the writer of The Office is set in a future where holograms have become a norm. This includes humans who can now choose to be uploaded into a virtual afterlife. Season two continues Nathan’s adventures in this world as he faces obstacles with his girlfriend and a bunch of anti-tech rebel groups.

Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 11th

Hotel Artemis

Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown headline this thriller about a futuristic Los Angeles where a nurse runs a secret hospital for criminals. The place also serves as a hotel, but troubles arise when a new group of patients begin to cause problems.

Hotel Artemis is now streaming on Starz Play