Top 10 Scariest Moments from the ‘Scream’ Franchise

25 years after the first movie debuted in 1996, Wes Craven’s horror masterpiece Scream is still making a mark with horror fans and pop culture. After four sequels that includes a new movie coming out next week, we look back at some of the scariest scenes in the franchise.

Ghostface stalks Casey Becker (Scream)

Probably the most memorable scene in the entire franchise, Casey Becker becomes Ghostface’s first victim as he continually stalks her asking her random horror movie questions. It doesn’t end well for her of course, and this scene remains one of the franchise’s scariest.

“Do you want to die tonight, Cici?” (Scream 2)

Cici was all alone while everyone is out partying. That one call that she thinks is her boyfriend turned out to be Ghostface – and it proved to be one call that she wishes she hasn’t answered.

“…whoever smells the gas!” (Scream 3)

As Ghostface stalks his victims, they all start receiving pages from a horror movie script. But as actor Tom Prinze finds out, reading out the lines meant he was reading out his fate. He, unfortunately, perishes as the house gets destroyed by an explosion.

Tatum and Ghostface (Scream)

Tatum isn’t your typical damsel in distress. Even as Ghostface continues to stalk her, she isn’t going down with a fight. Sadly, she meets her untimely demise at the garage door where Sidney will soon find her lifeless hanging body.

Maureen gets killed (Scream 2)

This opening kill from the second movie is also one of the most creative in the series. While watching the movie-within-a-movie Stab, Maureen becomes victim to Ghostface. But as she was getting killed for real, many thought it was just a publicity stunt and it’s too late to save her when they found out what’s really happening.

Failing to Save Olivia (Scream 4)

Olivia’s death under Ghostface is also one of the bloodiest we’ve seen in the franchise. Despite Sidney trying her best to save Olivia, Ghostface gets the upper hand and colours the entire room red – literally. It’s a ghastly scene that makes it one of the most memorable.

Dewey and Gale face Ghostface (Scream 2)

As Dewey and Gale investigate some footage looking for Ghostface, they realise that they are already being filmed by the killer. What follows is a chase scene that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Maureen visits Sidney (Scream 3)

The Scream movies are mostly about real serial killers. But this scene where Sidney’s murdered mother visits her in her dreams is actually one of the franchise’s spine-chilling scenes. From the creepy atmosphere to the surprise reveal at the end, the scene works on all levels.

Fighting Mrs Loomis (Scream 2)

When we find out that one of the killers is reporter Debbie Salt aka Mrs Loomis, it becomes even more scarier when it is revealed that she’s a psychopath just like her son. Sidney struggled to fight for her survival until the end, but she’s one foe that you wouldn’t want to mess with.

Randy Talks to Ghostface (Scream 2)

Randy’s interrogation with Ghostface is an example of fine writing, shifting the tone from comedy to horror. As Randy continually mocks Ghostface through the phone, he doesn’t realise that he will be the killer’s next victim.

