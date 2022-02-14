Top 10 award-Winning biographical films you need to watch

The best way to know about someone famous is if a movie was made about them. Over the years, we've seen multiple films depicting real-life personalities because sometimes, seeing their story through the lens can give us a deeper understanding of them.

Filmmakers have tried (and also failed) to make several biopics that turned out to be some of the best movies ever made. However, since it is a movie, certain elements can be changed to make it more cinematic. These changes can be minor, but it sometimes alters the story to create a factual account that seems irrelevant.

As awards season has officially begun, we've curated some of the best award-winning biopics we've seen over the years, so read on!

Schindler's List

(Image credit: Universal)

The movie tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a German member of the Nazi party that tried to save his Jewish employees from the Holocaust. Steven Spielberg directs this award-winning movie and showcases the most realistic depiction of one of the darkest moments in human history. Winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Social Network

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

David Fincher directs this movie about Facebook. It might not be interesting at first, but as it's now considered to be one of his best movies, it takes a look at the early days of Facebook as well as one of its co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and how he brought up one of the largest social media sites in history. Winner of three Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Molly's Game

(Image credit: STX Entertainment)

This crime drama centres on Molly Bloom, who became the subject of an FBI investigation after she becomes entangled in the underground poker empire. The problem is she wasn't just part of it. She started it. She begins to fear for her life when she unwittingly takes in players from the Russian mafia. Screenwriter Aaron Zorkin wrote the script and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Steve Jobs

(Image credit: Universal)

Directed by Danny Boyle, this film chronicles the Apple co-founder in different periods as he prepares for significant product launches. He also struggles to deal with personal issues between those occasions, including his daughter Lisa, his estranged wife Chrisann and his marketing executive Joanna. Nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

The Favourite

(Image credit: Searchlight)

When Queen Anne of England falls sick, it is up to her close aide Sarah to take care of her while she recovers. As Sarah oversees the Queen's tasks, she soon meets her cousin Abigail who starts serving the queen. The two of them soon starts fighting for the queen's attention, often leading to disastrous and scandalous results. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress (Oliva Colman).

Lawrence of Arabia

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

This historical epic depicts the story of British Army Colonel T. E. Lawrence, also known as Lawrence of Arabia, during his experiences in Hejaz and Greater Syria during World War I. Considered one of the greatest movies ever made, the movie shows Lawrence's struggles with war and violence and his allegiance between his native Britain and his newfound friends living in the Arabian desert. Winner of seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

King Richard

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Venus and Serena Williams are the biggest names in tennis today, but their story to fame comes with its struggles and obstacles. Critically acclaimed when released last November, the movie looks at the two sisters growing up under their father's coaching, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Irishman

(Image credit: Netflix)

Martin Scorsese directs another epic crime drama starring some Hollywood heavyweights, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. It tells the story of Frank Sheeran, who becomes involved with a mobster and other prominent mafias. Nominated for ten Academy Awards.

Raging Bull

(Image credit: United Artists)

Based on the memoir by Jake LaMotta, this film depicts the boxer's self-destructive downturn. It showcases his mental state as he deals with rage, jealousy, and animalistic tendencies during competition, ultimately destroying his family relationship. Winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Actor.

12 Years a Slave

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

Steve McQueen directs this movie based on the story of Solomon Northup, a free African American man kidnapped in 1841 and was sold into slavery. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Northup, who had to work for plantations for almost 12 years before he was released. Winner of three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress.